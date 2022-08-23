Read full article on original website
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, about the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program.
Gov. Ivey assures good health in first public appearance in three weeks
Governor Kay Ivey is trying to put to rest rumors that she’s in bad health. Ivey made her first public appearance Monday in nearly three weeks. She told reporters she was in good health, but declined to say whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment. Ivey toured a...
After 4 decades in the classroom, a Texas teacher is keeping history alive
Time now for StoryCorps. Today, we'll hear from a public school history teacher in Houston, Texas. Nelva Williamson grew up in one of the only Black families in her small town, where her mother spent 52 years as a teacher. Still, Nelva didn't think she'd end up in the classroom. Here, she tells her son, Timothy Harris, about how her love of learning began.
Alabama factory sued for hiring underage workers
A factory that makes parts for Alabama’s Hyundai and Kia plants is now the focus of a federal child labor case. Federal officials this week say a Korean-owned auto parts manufacturer and supplier to Hyundai and Kia violated federal child labor laws. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit this week accusing the S.L. Alabama Company of repeatedly hiring workers under age 16 at its factory in Alexander City. The lawsuit included a proposed settlement.
Civil Rights-themed store opening in Birmingham airport
Passengers at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have something new to do to pass the time before their flights. The new shop is in Terminal C at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The Civil Rights Trail Market will sell copies of a new book about Alabama landmarks linked to the fight for civil rights in the state.
