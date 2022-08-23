Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Oak City Market Helps Local Ministry Aid Tuscaloosa Families
Tuscaloosa's Oak City Market, a charity event with a flea market atmosphere, is returning for its second year to help benefit S.D. Allen Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that has served more than 2,000 families since 2014. According to a press release “Oak City Market is looking to expand upon...
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season
Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama
Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
The Bibb County Choctaws Washes Out the Gordo Green Wave
The Bibb County Choctaws picked up its first win of the season after defeating the Gordo Green Wave 56-21 on Friday night. "Well, this week we came out had one of the best weeks of practice we've had since I've been at Bibb County. And it shows. I mean, to beat a team like Gordo 56-21 I mean, hats off to them. They're a heck of a team, heck of a program, do a great job. I have a lot of respect for this town, this program, this coaching staff, a heck of a job. Just very proud of our guys and how we respond to this," said Bibb County head coach Matt Geohagan.
Nine Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Freddie Kitchens
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just nine days, so let's look back at former Bama signal caller Freddie Kitchens.
Alabama Man Marries High School Sweetheart 57 Years Later
That's true for Mark and Carol, a couple that met in high school, and lost touch after going to college. Mark, left for Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the University of Alabama. He tried to stay in touch with sweet Carol, but it just did not seem to work out very well.
LOOK: Beer Has Arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Yes, you read that correctly. Bryant-Denny Stadium officially has alcohol. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, and in a Twitter video posted by user Jacob Brucker, a semi-truck can be seen unloading what appears to be the venue's first shipment of beer.
Nick Saban Continues to Praise Freshman Wideout
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time following Alabama's second fall scrimmage, and was pleased with the improvements the team has made. Saban spoke on several position groups, revealing where each have improved, as well as the areas where improvement is still needed. The coach was also asked about some of the Tide's newest additions on offense, and again highlighted one exciting freshman.
Donors Needed for Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive
September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. “About 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease. Most are of African descent,” said American Red Cross. In addition, sickle cell disease “affects more than 2,850 residents in the state of Alabama.”. The American Red Cross is...
Eight Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Julio Jones
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only eight days, so let's look at one of the legends of the Alabama program, Julio Jones.
City of Northport Will Host Groove & Grub Part II Next Month
The city of Northport announced plans Thursday morning to bring back its free Groove & Grub event next month. The first iteration of the event took place in June and offered an evening of free live music with food trucks on-site for attendees to patronize. The event will return on...
ExtraMile Convenience Store, Chevron Gas Station Celebrate Grand Opening in Alberta
A joint ExtraMile convenience store and Chevron gas station are the newest kids on the block in Tuscaloosa's Alberta City after celebrating their grand opening Thursday afternoon. Community members were able to score free pizza, chicken tenders and various drink options in honor of the celebration. The gas station is...
