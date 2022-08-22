ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
edgewood.edu

Library News

Welcome to another school year! Our fall semester hours are:. We will have abbreviated hours the first several evenings, open until 8pm on Wednesday Aug. 24, Thursday Aug. 25, and Sunday Aug. 28. Regular semester hours begin on Monday, Aug. 29.
edgewood.edu

ECToday Announcements (Faculty/Staff)

Personal Counseling Services (PCS) will be hosting a Depression Screening Day for students on Thursday, Oct. 6th from 11:00-2:00 across from Phil's. Screenings are free and confidential and take approximately 5-10 minutes. All participants can enter to win a $50 Target gift card. Please consider referring students. If you would...
