Houston, TX

Kenny Rogers Through the Years: From the First Edition to Country Legend

Kenny Rogers was a cross-genre success story, with a decades-long, hit-filled career to back up his legendary status. Born Kenneth Ray Rogers on Aug. 21, 1938, in Houston, Texas, Rogers was the fourth of eight children of Lucille Lois and Edward Floyd Rogers. He was in high school when he formed his first band, a doo-wop group called the Scholars, and earned his first charting song, a solo number called "That Crazy Feeling," in the 1950s.
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

