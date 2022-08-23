Read full article on original website
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ARTISTS SPEAK. Jayson Musson, who shot to fame as the wise art YouTuber Hennessy Youngman, has his first museum show up at the Fabric Workshop in Philadelphia, and is in the New York Times. “Jokes can be powerful, but it’s not easy to tell a good joke,” he said. Feminist great Suzanne Lacy has a survey up at the Queens Museum in New York, and is in the Art Newspaper. “Activism is impacting change,” she said. “I’m not convinced that art does anything profound and unique in and of itself, but that it operates to support...
Kerstin Brätsch has unobtrusively been redefining what it means to be a contemporary painter. Executing art during a period that’s been characterized as “post-abstract figuration” by some scholars, she works with offbeat colors and otherworldly images. Think vivid, visual memories and inventive, imaginary fossils rather than storytelling or portraiture. Brätsch is looking backward—several centuries, to be exact—at a time when most painters are bent on gazing into the future. She has revitalized methods and practices that could be compared to dead languages. To achieve this, she has located “Old World” craftsmen living in Europe as collaborators. As a group, Brätsch admires...
"The Eye of The Serpent" features a caricature of Hitler with a snake twisted around his face and a cigar pipe sticking out of his mouth.
This fall, members of Andy Warhol’s family plan to auction a group of early paintings he produced while enrolled in art school that have been left behind as part of his relatives’s estate. Estimated values of the tranche of early paintings have not been disclosed. Warhol’s nephew, James Warhola (the Pop artist dropped the “a” in his surname), is tasked with selling the works alongside his six siblings. Warhola, who works an an illustrator and is based between Clinton Corners, New York and Oakland, Pittsburgh, and his siblings inherited the works from his father and mother, Paul and Anne Warhola, who...
A vorticist painting by a female artist long thought lost has been discovered beneath another painting by the avant-garde movement’s founder using x-ray, according to The Guardian. Imaging technology tests performed by a pair of students at the Courtauld Institute of Art revealed the existence of Helen Saunders’ Atlantic City (1915) under Praxitella, a portrait by Wyndham Lewis six years later. “We were flabbergasted,” the students, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohn, said. “It has taken 100 years to rediscover Atlantic City. It gives hope that there are other hidden vorticist paintings waiting to be found.” Saunders, one of only two women aligned with the vorticists, a radical movement with cubist and futurist roots that attempted to express the dynamism of modern life, was eclipsed by many of her male contemporaries. “She became close friends with Wyndham Lewis, they were extremely close emotionally, but after the war he turned his back on her and she found that hard to take,” one expert told The Guardian. “One speculative theory is that Lewis painted over Saunders’ work in a fit of pique. It’s entirely possible.”Read it at The Guardian
In 2004, on a bike ride through Kutztown, Pennsylvania, Scott and Angela Garner came across their dream home: a brick-built Victorian house with shutters on the windows and a wide porch at the front. Inside was something completely unexpected. On the wall of a small downstairs room was a five-inch...
MacGregor Harp, an artist who founded a New York gallery that attracted a number of young up-and-comers before they achieved fame, has died at 41. He had been battling pancreatic cancer. With Jesse Greenberg, Harp ran 247365, a gallery that opened in 2012 in Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens neighborhood before relocating in 2015 to Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Its cutting-edge offerings had been closely watched by many in the New York scene. “He and I kept some of our day-job work during the first year. We put everything we earned right into it,” Greenberg told ARTnews. “Pretty much all profit went right back...
A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
On an island off of Croatia’s Adriatic coast, there is a place where silence, spirituality, and art coexist harmoniously. Built in 1483 as a cloistered sanctuary for contemplation and healing, Lopud 1483 was the home of Franciscan monks for long, but now it has been converted into a private residence. For travelers looking for a uniquely magical place to stay on their next vacation, the monastery turned home is available to rent. The property sits at the northern tip of the island of Lopud, in the heart of the Elaphiti archipelago of 13 islands, only seven miles from Dubrovnik.
In 2019, on the final weekend of the Venice Biennale—the glittering art exhibition held in the historic Italian city every other year—Solange Knowles was gearing up to stage the latest in a series of ambitious, site-specific works of performance art, at spectacular settings including the Herzog & De Meuron-designed Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg and Los Angeles’s Getty Center at sunset. In Venice, she was preparing to perform Past Pupils and Smiles when the city was hit with a series of biblical storms, flooding many of the exhibition spaces and forcing Knowles to move her work indoors just three days before it was set to open.
All sale proceeds will be dedicated to philanthropy. Christie’s announced on Thursday that they will auction the art collection of the late Microsoft co-founder and former owner of the Seattle Seahawks, Paul Allen. The sale will cover a remarkable breadth of work, 150 pieces in total, spanning five centuries of art history.
Christie's announced plans on Thursday to auction the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which it estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. Christie's did not detail what else is in the collection, but a traveling exhibit in 2016 gave a glimpse of the richness of the Allen art trove.
Tel Aviv, Israel is a city known for blending the old and new, and the past few decades have proven the city to be a burgeoning contemporary design hub. It is primarily known for its thousands of Bauhaus-style buildings, 2,000 which are protected by law, and as the “White City,” for its whitewashed buildings. With so much development in Tel Aviv, architects are designing innovative residences that unite the past and present. Bar Orian Architects, an Israeli firm that works around the globe, recently debuted Villa Rothschild, located on Rothschild Boulevard, one of the most desirable residential locations in all of...
Erika Jayne is putting up all of her art for auction. According to TMZ, an extensive collection of artwork belonging to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her ex-husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, will be auctioned off next week via John Moran Auctioneers, per court orders. The auction is part of a larger estate sale for the contents of the ex-couple's Pasadena home, with all proceeds going towards the $101 million debt that Girardi's former law firm, Girardi Keese, owes to creditors in its Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING. Former President Trump’s Save America PAC has donated $650,000 to the Smithsonian to cover almost all the cost of commissioning portraits of himself and former First Lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait Gallery, the Washington Post reports. Intriguingly, two artists have been tapped for the job, but their identities remain a secret. (Barack and Michelle Obama went with Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively.) Such portraits have typically been funded by private donations, according to the Post. The Obamas’ were paid for by hundreds of donors, including notables like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. No date has been set for the unveiling of...
