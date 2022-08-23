Read full article on original website
Related
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
WJFW-TV
Menominee Indian Football Cancels Multiple Games
MENOMINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Yesterday, the Menominee Indian High School football team announced the cancellation of numerous football games for this upcoming season after their 76-0 loss to Auburndale last week. No details as to why have been released yet. They still played their game today against Waupun, which resulted in...
thecentersquare.com
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0