Wausau, WI

WJFW-TV

Menominee Indian Football Cancels Multiple Games

MENOMINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Yesterday, the Menominee Indian High School football team announced the cancellation of numerous football games for this upcoming season after their 76-0 loss to Auburndale last week. No details as to why have been released yet. They still played their game today against Waupun, which resulted in...
KESHENA, WI
thecentersquare.com

Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
WISCONSIN STATE
