Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
Kait 8
Superintendent heads to the sky for school traffic solution
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland School District has seen explosive growth over the past 5 years, leading to more parents in car lines than ever. “We are averaging about 164 new kids each year and when you look at the traffic that brings in from our school and local kids, it can be quite challenging to get around in streets early in the morning and late in the afternoon,” said Brookland school district superintendent Brett Bunch.
Kait 8
Pageant to be held to raise money for Sydney Sutherland scholarship
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – An event is hoping to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a woman who lost her life two years ago. The body of Sydney Sutherland was found on Aug. 20, 2020, and since that time, Sydney’s family and friends have worked to create a scholarship in her memory.
Kait 8
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
Kait 8
A Family for Me: Emma
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
arkadelphian.com
Boating access to increase at 3 locations
LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
neareport.com
Two cases, two ACT 946 convictions in NEA
Marion, Ark. – Prosecutors secured two convictions in separate cases this week where both convicts will serve their full sentence without the possibility for early release. Michael Trail and Wesley Watts—deputy prosecuting attorneys—each secured an Act 946 conviction this week. Under Act 946, a person convicted as a felon in possession can be ineligible for parole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
agfc.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
msn.com
Arkansas law enforcement warning of dangerous gun modification for mass shootings
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas is warning residents of a dangerous illegal gun modification that has found its way into the natural state. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News said officers of the Jonesboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop where a “Glock switch” was discovered.
Kait 8
Truck drives straight into shed off highway
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University. The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road. Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during...
Kait 8
Police warn of dangerous gun modification amid discovery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend affecting parts of the country has now made its way to Northeast Arkansas. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Jonesboro police officers found a modified gun, known as a “glock switch”, during a traffic stop. The discovery has Police Chief Rick Elliott nervous.
Kait 8
Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An arrest was made after a person led deputies on a chase through Lawrence County. Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they were driving over 100 mph. He explained deputies lost the person in...
Kait 8
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
Kait 8
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Video: Explosion shuts down I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas has been shut down after a truck exploded on the interstate. ARDOT cameras show traffic jammed from Jeannette to Wheatley. Video shows a traffic backup due to the fire. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Check back for updates.
Comments / 0