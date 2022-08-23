ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Terrie Trippel
6d ago

I appreciated this true story! My daughter has been paying her $45K loan for 25 years and still has a balance of $152K because of the horrendous interest put on the loans. All of this for being screwed for an MBA!

Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
Joe Biden
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
EDUCATION
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
The Hill

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden’s Wednesday announcement of $10,000 in student debt relief for borrowers came with a new detail: those who received Federal Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt forgiven. Now you may be wondering: Do I have a Pell Grant?. Here’s how to check. Log...
COLLEGES
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Biden Fires Back When Asked if Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘Unfair’

President Joe Biden had a retort ready to go on Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether his new student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to those who had already paid their college tuition debts. After officially unveiling the plan that would forgive as much as $20,000 for most student loan holders and cancel over $300 billion in debt, Biden began walking out of the White House’s Roosevelt Room when ABC News correspondent Karen Travers shouted out a question. “Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” Travers asked, prompting the...
EDUCATION

