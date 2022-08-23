ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
ValueWalk

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#School Meal#Foster Children#Equal Opportunity#Charity#Foxcroft Academy#Ebt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy