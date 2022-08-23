ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina closes boat ramp

SALT LAKE CITY — As water levels at the Great Salk Lake continue to set record lows, the Great Salt Lake Park and Marina closed the boat ramp on Thursday. “You may still use the ramp but do so at your own risk,” the park said in a Facebook post. “We have still been seeing a lot of Kayaks and Paddleboarders launch using the beach or the boat ramp. The Great Salt Lake State Park including its beaches, campground, and visitors center remain open to the public.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Record editorial: The other shoe, or in this case ski, drops at Park City Mountain Resort

It did not take long for the other shoe, or in this case ski, to drop at Park City Mountain Resort. Just days after the resort announced the details of a paid-parking system that will debut in the upcoming ski season, PCMR said it will begin to limit the number of lift tickets it sells each day. The decision by resort owner Vail Resorts impacts PCMR and the firm’s other locations in North America and is an especially notable one for a publicly traded company. Critics of the resort or the parent company cannot just cast aside a decision by Vail Resorts to forego even a small amount of revenue with the new limit.
deseret.com

After state strikes island idea, what’s next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?

Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University in Orem — finds a new appreciation for it.
UTAH STATE
utahstyleanddesign.com

Where to Find Peaches in Utah

Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
KUTV

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Salt Lake City

Utah is a popular tourist destination with five national parks in the state. Outdoor sports are another big reason people vacation here, but even repeat visitors may not know Utah’s capital city is a hub for great Asain food. On my visit, I focused on finding the best Korean...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead

OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
EDEN, UT

