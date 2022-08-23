Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina closes boat ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — As water levels at the Great Salk Lake continue to set record lows, the Great Salt Lake Park and Marina closed the boat ramp on Thursday. “You may still use the ramp but do so at your own risk,” the park said in a Facebook post. “We have still been seeing a lot of Kayaks and Paddleboarders launch using the beach or the boat ramp. The Great Salt Lake State Park including its beaches, campground, and visitors center remain open to the public.”
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
3 passengers injured in turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City
One person was taken to a local hospital and two others were evaluated at the airport after their flight experienced turbulence on the way to Salt Lake City from Orlando, Florida.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
Park Record
Record editorial: The other shoe, or in this case ski, drops at Park City Mountain Resort
It did not take long for the other shoe, or in this case ski, to drop at Park City Mountain Resort. Just days after the resort announced the details of a paid-parking system that will debut in the upcoming ski season, PCMR said it will begin to limit the number of lift tickets it sells each day. The decision by resort owner Vail Resorts impacts PCMR and the firm’s other locations in North America and is an especially notable one for a publicly traded company. Critics of the resort or the parent company cannot just cast aside a decision by Vail Resorts to forego even a small amount of revenue with the new limit.
KSLTV
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
ksl.com
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
deseret.com
After state strikes island idea, what’s next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?
Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University in Orem — finds a new appreciation for it.
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
kuer.org
Canyon locals puzzled over fire and water concerns voiced by Salt Lake County Council members
Two Salt Lake County Council members are concerned about water availability to fight wildfires in the canyons along the Wasatch Front. Town leaders and utility officials said they’re surprised by the claims that there could be a problem. Council members Richard Snelgrove and Dea Theodore spoke to legislators on...
KSLTV
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Salt Lake City
Utah is a popular tourist destination with five national parks in the state. Outdoor sports are another big reason people vacation here, but even repeat visitors may not know Utah’s capital city is a hub for great Asain food. On my visit, I focused on finding the best Korean...
Herald-Journal
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead
OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Brady Brunch stars talk to 'The PLACE' ahead of first FanX experience
The two youngest stars of the hit 70s sitcom Brady Bunch will be making an appearance as celebrity guests at the 2022 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. Mike Lookinland is best known for his role as Bobby Brady on the show which ran from 1969-1974. He was born in Mount...
