It did not take long for the other shoe, or in this case ski, to drop at Park City Mountain Resort. Just days after the resort announced the details of a paid-parking system that will debut in the upcoming ski season, PCMR said it will begin to limit the number of lift tickets it sells each day. The decision by resort owner Vail Resorts impacts PCMR and the firm’s other locations in North America and is an especially notable one for a publicly traded company. Critics of the resort or the parent company cannot just cast aside a decision by Vail Resorts to forego even a small amount of revenue with the new limit.

2 DAYS AGO