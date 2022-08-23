Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Candle factory destroyed in deadly Kentucky tornado outbreak hit with several OSHA violations
MAYFIELD, Ky. — The candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky which was completely destroyed by the deadly tornado outbreak in December is facing several violations, according to the United States Department of Labor. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC was hit with seven violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The...
westkentuckystar.com
KSP arrest wanted Marshall County man
Kentucky State Police have arrested 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham in McCracken County. The Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County man recently indicted on felony theft charges. Troopers are asking for help locating 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham of Hardin. Higginbotham is charged with theft by deception and theft...
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired in West Paducah, one wounded
A shooting in West Paducah, off Cairo Road, has left one person wounded and another in custody. Reports of the shots being fired came in just before 11:15 a.m. from the Emily Drive area. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person suffered a gunshot wound. A 33-year-old male...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning
A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
West Paducah man jailed on drug charges
A traffic stop on Blandville Road ended in drug charges for a West Paducah man. A McCracken County Sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup Thursday afternoon on Blandville Road near McCracken Boulevard. The driver, 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain, was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly 13 grams of methamphetamine....
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County traffic stop ends in drug arrest
Two people were arrested, one on drug charges, following a routine traffic stop in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle at 12:36 am Thursday for a traffic violation. During the stop it was discovered that the passenger had an active arrest warrant out...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County men arrested on several drug charges
A search of a home on Harris Road ended with the arrest of two McCracken County men on several drug charges. Detectives obtained the warrant on suspicion that 54-year-old Clarence Hubbard was allegedly selling illegal drugs from the home. Detectives arrived and found Hubbard and 56-year-old Bart Cagle inside. They...
westkentuckystar.com
More 'superloads' on I-24 over next two weeks
The giant "superload" that rumbled down I-24 Wednesday morning will become a familiar sight over the next several days. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that the specialized hauler plans to move five additional superloads along the same route on Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties about every other day over the next two weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Charity truck, tractor pull Saturday in Murray
The Mid-South Pullers Association will hold its annual charity truck and tractor pull Saturday at the Murray-Calloway County fairgrounds. The Derek Glisson Memorial Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. to benefit their scholarship program. Admission is $15, with five and under free. Many of the same pullers will be...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested after fleeing from police
A wanted Benton man was arrested after fleeing from deputies during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday night. Around 10:15pm the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted a stop a vehicle for traffic violations around Yarbro Lane. However, the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Clinton Borders, reportedly failed to yield and proceeded onto Hovekamp Road.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff seeks help finding stolen trailer
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help locating a stolen utility trailer last seen in McCracken County. The Sheriff's Office said a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business in the Olivet Church Road area on Sunday. Anyone who sees the trailer or knows...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man accused of murder at downtown motel
A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of killing a woman in a motel on Broadway. Paducah Police arrested 41-year-old Marcos A. Rios Wednesday, before he could flee to Mexico. When he was apprehended, Rios had a bus ticket and allegedly told police he was planning to leave town. Rios...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
westkentuckystar.com
The Paducah Empty Bowls Project returns Saturday
The grass-roots Empty Bowls Project of Paducah will be hosting their annual benefit, once again, this Saturday. The event will take place at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will have an opportunity to select a bowl, fill it with food from local restaurants and enjoy live music. All of the money raised will be going to the Community Kitchen, and you get to keep the bowl.
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton Banana Festival returns September 10th-17th
The 60th Banana Festival will take over downtown Fulton and South Fulton from September 10th through 17th. The festival is highlighted by the Lions Club Grand Parade on Saturday the 17th, which features the famous one ton banana pudding. As is tradition, the giant pudding will be served up to festival-goers at the conclusion of the parade.
westkentuckystar.com
Murder Mystery Dinner to benefit Relay for Life
A murder mystery set on a honeymoon cruise is the backdrop for a fun fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. The dinner will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday September 10th, at the St. John's Knights of Columbus Hall on U.S. 45 in Paducah. With the help...
westkentuckystar.com
Friday night's high school football recap
Week two of the high school football season featured several lopsided games including one big rivalry. Only a few exceptions to that were found around the region with Crittenden County just holding off Webster County and Paducah Tilghman finding themselves in a fight with Graves County. Here are a few recaps and scores from Friday.
Comments / 0