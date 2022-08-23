Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Wisconsin High School football Week 2 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This was the second week of Wisconsin high school football. Our headliners for tonight include Oak Creek vs. Muskego, where Muskego won with a score of 41-21 Our second game was Pewaukee vs. Brookfield Central, where Brookfield Central won with a score of 7-0. Our third...
Manitowoc Lincoln boards ferry to play in ‘Battle of the Badger’ game
(WFRV) – The Manitowoc Lincoln high school football team boarded the SS Badger Car Ferry on Wednesday afternoon to travel to Michigan to face off against cross-shore rival Mona Shores in the first ever ‘Battle of the Badger’ game. “I think it was about two summers ago, I’m looking out on the lake and I […]
Wausau East/West wins team title at opening leg of Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament
WAUSAU – Talia Schlindwein placed second to lead the Wausau East/West girls golf team to the team victory at the opening leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament series on Wednesday at Trapp River Golf Course. Wausau East/West was first with a score of 186, three strokes...
Packers Foundation gives more than $1.5 million to Wisconsin community, sports and recreation organizations
GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers Foundation recently awarded more than $1.5 million in grants for organizations in Wisconsin. The foundation gave $1.35 million to seven nonprofit organizations in Brown, Dane and Milwaukee counties, and $200,000 for athletic field replacement in Appleton. "These funds will help care for our...
WJFW-TV
Menominee Indian Football Cancels Multiple Games
MENOMINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Yesterday, the Menominee Indian High School football team announced the cancellation of numerous football games for this upcoming season after their 76-0 loss to Auburndale last week. No details as to why have been released yet. They still played their game today against Waupun, which resulted in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 Week 2 Waukesha County prep football preview
2022 records: Waukesha West 1-0 overall; Madison Memorial 1-0 overall. Last week: Waukesha West beat Hartford 35-34; and Madison Memorial beat Kenosha Tremper 34-13. Players to watch: Waukesha West — senior LB Brady Grisar racked up 22 total tackles and forced two fumbles last week; Madison Memorial — junior WR Mekai Ward caught six passes for 143 yards and three TDs last week.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Hopes to Repeat as Great Northern Conference Champions in Girls Tennis
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's Girls tennis team started their title defense for the Great Northern Conference earlier this month, and it hasn't gone the way the Hodags expected it to go, yet. However, it's still early in the season, so there's still hope for them to repeat as conference champs.
dailydodge.com
BD Football Travels To Baraboo Tonight.
The Beaver Dam High School football team heads to Baraboo tonight for their final non-conference tune-up of the season. Both the Golden Beavers and Thunderbirds will be looking for their first win off the season after dropping their season openers last week. Beaver Dam was blanked by defending Rock Valley...
