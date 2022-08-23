ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

CBS 58

Wisconsin High School football Week 2 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This was the second week of Wisconsin high school football. Our headliners for tonight include Oak Creek vs. Muskego, where Muskego won with a score of 41-21 Our second game was Pewaukee vs. Brookfield Central, where Brookfield Central won with a score of 7-0. Our third...
WJFW-TV

Menominee Indian Football Cancels Multiple Games

MENOMINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Yesterday, the Menominee Indian High School football team announced the cancellation of numerous football games for this upcoming season after their 76-0 loss to Auburndale last week. No details as to why have been released yet. They still played their game today against Waupun, which resulted in...
KESHENA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

2022 Week 2 Waukesha County prep football preview

2022 records: Waukesha West 1-0 overall; Madison Memorial 1-0 overall. Last week: Waukesha West beat Hartford 35-34; and Madison Memorial beat Kenosha Tremper 34-13. Players to watch: Waukesha West — senior LB Brady Grisar racked up 22 total tackles and forced two fumbles last week; Madison Memorial — junior WR Mekai Ward caught six passes for 143 yards and three TDs last week.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

BD Football Travels To Baraboo Tonight.

The Beaver Dam High School football team heads to Baraboo tonight for their final non-conference tune-up of the season. Both the Golden Beavers and Thunderbirds will be looking for their first win off the season after dropping their season openers last week. Beaver Dam was blanked by defending Rock Valley...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

