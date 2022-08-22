ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos

Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa Heartlanders Announce 2022-2023 Theme Night Schedule

Iowa's newest ECHL team has announced the theme nights for their upcoming 2022-2023 season - only the team's second season. The Iowa Heartlanders played their inaugural season at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa last year, in the 2021-2022 season. As the season approaches, they've announced some of the...
CORALVILLE, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday

Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Moline’s Movie In The Park Canceled, Won’t Reschedule

If you were planning on heading out to Moline Parks and Recreation Department's Movie In The Park tonight, you'll need to find new plans. On Friday, the department announced that they are canceling tonight's event and you can thank Mother Nature for the cancellation. On Friday, the Moline Parks and...
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Get Smoked With Trevor at the Lever at the Village Theatre in Davenport Saturday

If there is one thing you need to know about the personalities of I-Rock 93.5, it's that we wear a lot of hats. We all have a million different jobs and responsibilities that keep us busy during the day, but we also have a lot of different hobbies that keep us busy at night. Case in point is my boy Trevor at the Lever, host of The Local Stage, which you should already be tuning in to Sunday nights at 8PM. Not only is he a genius on the mic, he's also an amazing comedian!
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month

If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
COAL VALLEY, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

