This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos
Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
Breathtaking Show In Davenport Iowa This Weekend: Cirque Italia Water Circus
A one-of-a-kind performance is coming to the Quad Cities, and it's a show you don't want to miss!. August 25th -28th, Cirque Italia is bringing a European-style performance to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The show is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience." Cirque Italia presents "Aquatic Spectacular."...
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
Iowa Heartlanders Announce 2022-2023 Theme Night Schedule
Iowa's newest ECHL team has announced the theme nights for their upcoming 2022-2023 season - only the team's second season. The Iowa Heartlanders played their inaugural season at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa last year, in the 2021-2022 season. As the season approaches, they've announced some of the...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
One Of Your Favorite Davenport Mexican Spots Is Getting A Second Location
I love finding new restaurants. I also love sharing these new restaurants with family and friends. Spreading the love about a new food place is almost as good as finding it yourself. If you have been lucky enough to discover this Mexican restaurant on the outskirts of Davenport, you're one...
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday
Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Celebrate Hispanic Culture And Monarch Butterflies At The Putnam Museum
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are inviting the public for a fun family-friendly day at the Putnam as they celebrate Hispanic culture and the migration of Monarch butterflies. The event is coming up in September and most people know it as Monarchs and Mariachi.
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
Concert Announcement: Hinder Coming to the Rust Belt in East Moline
Start October with a low dough show as Hinder and special guests Skarlett Roxx and High Five Sinners will be coming to The Rust Belt in East Moline. Tickets are on sale now and you can win them below for this show on October 3. Hinder began crafting cocky, raucous...
Moline’s Movie In The Park Canceled, Won’t Reschedule
If you were planning on heading out to Moline Parks and Recreation Department's Movie In The Park tonight, you'll need to find new plans. On Friday, the department announced that they are canceling tonight's event and you can thank Mother Nature for the cancellation. On Friday, the Moline Parks and...
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
Patriot Day Weekend A Riverfest To Support Wounded Vets Will Happen In Le Claire
Patriot Day weekend in Le Claire you'll be able to get out and enjoy everything from fishing, classic cars, food, drink, music and raffles all to support wounded combat veterans and first responders with "Patriot Hunts River Fest". What is Patriot Hunts?. Patriot Hunts provides outdoor experiences to Wounded Warriors...
Get Smoked With Trevor at the Lever at the Village Theatre in Davenport Saturday
If there is one thing you need to know about the personalities of I-Rock 93.5, it's that we wear a lot of hats. We all have a million different jobs and responsibilities that keep us busy during the day, but we also have a lot of different hobbies that keep us busy at night. Case in point is my boy Trevor at the Lever, host of The Local Stage, which you should already be tuning in to Sunday nights at 8PM. Not only is he a genius on the mic, he's also an amazing comedian!
Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month
If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
Showcase Of The Quad Cities Top Youth Talent At Music & Arts Festival
The QC Rock Academy is known for hosting events across town, especially at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. They are fantastic free nights of music where we get to watch the future of rock in the Quad Cities. Now they are back at it with a day and night...
