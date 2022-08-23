ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Europe facing its worst drought in 500 years - study

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QanaO_0hRpebqn00

BRUSSELS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Europe is facing its worst drought in at least 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent in a state of alert or warning, reducing inland shipping, electricity production and the yields of certain crops, a European Union agency said on Tuesday.

The August report of the European Drought Observatory (EDO), overseen by the European Commission, said 47% of Europe is under warning conditions, with clear deficit of soil moisture, and 17% in a state of alert, in which vegetation is affected.

"The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," the report said, adding that the western Europe-Mediterranean region was likely to experience warmer and drier than normal conditions until November.

Much of Europe has faced weeks of baking temperatures this summer, which worsened the drought, caused wildfires, set off health warnings, and prompted calls for more action to tackle climate change.

The current drought appeared to be the worst in at least 500 years, assuming final data at the end of the season confirmed the preliminary assessment, the Commission said in a statement.

Summer crops have suffered, with 2022 yields for grain maize set to be 16% below the average of the previous five years and soybean and sunflowers yields set to fall by 15% and 12% respectively.

Hydropower generation has been hit, with further impact on other power producers due to a shortage of water to feed cooling systems.

Low water levels have hampered inland shipping, such as along the Rhine, with reduced shipping loads affecting coal and oil transport.

The EDO said mid-August rainfall may have alleviated conditions, but in some cases it had come with thunderstorms that caused further damage.

The observatory's drought indicator is derived from measurements of precipitation, soil moisture and the fraction of solar radiation absorbed by plants for photosynthesis.

(The story is refiled to fix typographical error in headline)

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heat wave has spread out across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday. A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China -- including the Tibetan Plateau -- were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Solar Radiation#Western Europe#Maize#European Union#The European Commission
The Independent

China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record

These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

‘If you see me, cry’: Drought reveals ‘hunger stones’ in River Elbe historically used to forecast famine

Ancient stones bearing dire warnings have resurfaced as a lengthy drought grips much of the European continent.Centuries ago, stones lining dried-up riverbeds were marked to warn future generations that their exposure meant famine was around the corner.Several European rivers, including the Elbe, Rhine and Wese, retain what became known as “hunger stones”, which bear grim warnings for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them.One stone on the bank of the River Elbe, in the Czech Republic town of Decin, has emerged this year. Noticed recently by German journalist Olaf Koens, it bears the inscription: “If you see me,...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Long lost ruins and 'hunger stones' being discovered due to drought

Low rainfall and prolonged heatwaves in the summer of 2022 are causing intense drought in several European countries. As a result, many rivers and streams are currently at historically low levels, causing concern among local populations. As a result of the low water levels, long-lost artefacts and ruins have been...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

China Turns To Cloud-Seeding Weather Modification To Remedy Drought

Facing their most significant drought in living memory, China is turning to cloud-seeding to bring rain to the parched reservoirs along the Yangtze River – the longest river in Asia that provides water for hundreds of millions of people. It’s been a summer of record-breaking heatwaves in the US...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

563K+
Followers
351K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy