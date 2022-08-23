Read full article on original website
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124
Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/27/22
Sportico | Barry M. Bloom (subscription required): Brian Cashman has taken a lot of heat recently with the Yankees sliding in August, partially due to the unpopular trade of Jordan Montgomery and partially due to Oswald Peraza not getting a callup to help the major league team. The organization seems to still have faith in the man who has led the front office for longer than any of his contemporaries, as reports are swirling that Cashman will still be in command heading into 2023 regardless of how the season ends. Honestly, this isn’t too much of a surprise, but I’m sure there will be some displeased with the news.
How long has the slump actually been?
We all have seen the dramatic slump the Yankees have endured after a start that conjured visions of 1998. It seems like they have played poor ball for two months, with the Division lead having been cut in half in the process. Today, I want to look at this slump with a different eye. How long has it really gone on, and how bad is it?
Yankees History: How a losing streak nearly tanked the 1922 Yankees
The past couple weeks have not been great for the Yankees. A 4-14 stretch to start August saw their lead in the AL East go from 12 games down to seven, and it would’ve been even lower had it not been for a crucial Andrew Benintendi home run against the Blue Jays on the 21st.
Aaron Boone is an amazing manager/genius
So after last night's very fun victory over the Mets, my wife and I were watching an episode of Brooklyn Nine Nine (very funny, witty and silly show if you haven't seen it and the title of my post is a reference to a different episode) and it was an episode with Fire Marshall Boone. I couldn't help but think our own Boone would likely engage in a similar style of psychological warfare that you can watch in the short clip below.
Yankees 3, Athletics 2: Judge, Cole power Bombers to narrow victory
Make that five wins in a row for the Yankees! Thanks to Aaron Judge’s 49th home run and an 11-strikeout gem from Gerrit Cole, the Bombers keep the positive momentum rolling. The narrow 3-2 final scoreline doesn’t reflect the Yankees’ dominance throughout much of this contest, so let’s recap how it all shook out.
Yankees prospects put together strong seasons at minors’ lower levels
The Florida Complex League (FCL) and Dominican Summer League (DSL) wrapped up their regular seasons on Tuesday afternoon. The Yankees saw a number of strong performances from their youngest prospects at the two levels. Let’s take a look at some of the standout performers in the FCL and DSL from this season.
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Andrew Benintendi (8/21)
As you all know, the Yankees haven’t had too many stellar at-bats in the last month or so. But the good thing about baseball is that even when a team struggles, it isn’t too hard to find the bright spots from one or two players. Despite the Yankees’ struggles, Andrew Benintendi has recovered from his slow start in pinstripes to put together some quality production as the team lifts itself out of an abysmal stretch of baseball.
Yankees Mailbag: The best one-and-done Yankees and roster expansion
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Zachary S. asks: Benintendi is fun to watch and I hope he keeps it up with the bat. I’m doubtful...
Yankees place Nestor Cortes on IL with groin injury
Giancarlo Stanton returns to action tonight against the Oakland Athletics, but unfortunately, left-hander Nestor Cortes finds himself placed on the injured list with a groin problem. Cortes was scheduled to start on Saturday night, and the Yankees will have to come up with a contingency plan for that outing. Reliever Greg Weissert was recalled to take Cortes’ place on the active roster. (Due to the Wednesday offday, manager Aaron Boone does have the option of simply sliding both Domingo Germán and Frankie Montas up a day since they’ll be on normal rest.)
Did the Cardinals unlock Jordan Montgomery?
One of the iffiest feeling trade deadline deals in recent Yankees history is quickly feeling worse every time Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s been dominant in his four starts since moving teams, culminating in Monday night’s complete-game, one-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs — the first nine-inning effort of his career. He has allowed only one earned with his new team so far.
Aaron Judge and how he learned to love the pull
The Yankees have had a dismal run of things since the All-Star break (barring the last few games), but the one bight spot has been Aaron Judge. Although the rest of the lineup has slumped to the depths of Hades, Judge has given the Yankees all the production that they could ask for. What’s crazy with Judge is that he has even gotten somewhat unlucky with his home run total.
New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Gerrit Cole vs. JP Sears
Last night was the offensive breakout that felt weeks in the making. The Yankees scored 13 runs without a ball leaving the yard, with nine of those runs being scored by the 7-through-9 batters. Seven Bombers contributed multi-hit efforts and the team ended up with 20 base knocks total. Let’s see if they can parlay the momentum of this offensive outburst into a fifth-straight win.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/27/22
The West Coast trip rolls on, as the Yankees will again have another chance to beat up on an AL cellar-dwellar tonight in Oakland. They’ll throw Domingo Germán to the mound, with right-hander holding his own in the Yankee rotation. After getting roughed up in his first outing off the IL, Germán has a 2.84 ERA over his last six starts, and a .697 OPS allowed.
Against the Law: The origin of the spitball and emery ball
Over the past week, we’ve taken a dive into the history books to discuss how several of baseball’s most popular pitches came into existence. We’ve gone over how Fred Goldsmith and Candy Cummings each claimed to invent the curveball, pinpointed the knuckleball to either Toad Ramsey or Eddie Cicotte, found two possible origins for the slider separated by two decades, and traced the evolution of the splitter from the fastball and changeup through the forkball to the modern-day pitch. What we have not yet discussed, however, is where we will wrap up our series today: illegal pitches.
Yankees to promote reliever Greg Weissert for West Coast trip
The Yankees will be getting more than just Giancarlo Stanton back for their West Coast swing through Oakland and Anaheim. Per Joel Sherman, reliever Greg Weissert will be joining them as well; there is a player going to the injured list who has not yet been reported. (Update: Ugh. It’s Nestor Cortes with a groin injury, per Lindsey Adler. We’ll have more on this soon.)
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Extra-innings heroics for Rays, Blue Jays
The Yankees and Mets were the only MLB teams off yesterday after finishing their two-game Subway Series on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday was otherwise a jam-packed slate with all the Yankees’ potential American League playoff opponents in action. There’s no time to waste in a busy roundup, so let’s get to it.
Examining Jose Trevino’s impact behind the plate for the 2022 Yankees
The Yankees have gotten some great production from most of the expected sources this season. Aaron Judge has been outstanding, Anthony Rizzo’s power has returned, DJ LeMahieu has been good, and even Gleyber Torres had a solid first half. Jose Trevino, however, has provided an incredible return on investment because he has been, with a 3.7 fWAR, a highly unexpected source of production.
Yankees 13, Athletics 4: New York demolishes Oakland in a blowout win
So. It turns out Yankees games are a ton of fun to watch and recap when the bats are hitting everything under then sun. The offense absolutely poured it on the Athletics. To paraphrase the late great Yogi Berra, it got late really early in Oakland tonight. The Bronx Bombers jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the finish line.
