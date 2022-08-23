Read full article on original website
Kublet Nano mini desk monitor has a mixed platform to display a variety of data types
Display pretty much anything you want on the Kublet Nano mini desk monitor. Designed to let you easily track prices from the convenience of your desktop, this mini monitor lets you send any data you want to it. This elegant, real-time stock and crypto price terminal showcases price and chart information for your selected ticker. Overall, make yourself a more effective trader with the Kublet Nano. It keeps you apprised of your financial information while you work. So you don’t have to worry about opening apps on your phone and checking tickers throughout the day. Instead, you’ll have your preferred real-time information right where you want it. This tiny, sleek financial dashboard works with a user-friendly UI software that natively supports a variety of data. In fact, anyone can choose what data they want from a simple drop-down menu without having to know how to code.
Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller makes phone gaming so easy
Enhance your gaming experience on your phone with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition. This gaming controller makes a great gaming companion on the go. In fact, the design is also inspired by the look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller. You can easily pair it with the PS Remote Play app and play your PlayStation games anywhere with ease. Additionally, the collapsible and compact design also makes this controller a great device for everyday use. If you want something to play PlayStation games comfortably with on the go, the Backbone One gaming controller is a must-have. Coming in 2 colors, black and white, this gaming controller is something any gaming aficionado would love to have in their collection.
Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid opens easily with the flick of a thumb on the go
Make your on-the-go coffee experience more convenient with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. This commuter mug opens easily with the flick of your thumb. The lid is beautifully angled, and this design allows it to slide open without much effort. So, every time you go on your midday coffee break, you can effortlessly use this gadget. The lid slides back, securing your drink and locking in heat and flavor. The coffee mug fits your favorite pour-over dripper and is also transit-friendly. Additionally, a ceramic interior keeps your brew free of odors, oils, and old-penny-tasting notes. The commuter mug also fits comfortably in any cup holder. Enjoying your coffee on the go just got so much easier.
Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table boasts integrated charging technology
Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.
Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial gives you intuitive dial control of your lights
Control the lights of up to 3 rooms with every button of the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. This dial comes in black or white and has a minimalist design that is sure to suit your home decor. Additionally, you can easily turn the dial to dim or use it to brighten your lights. In fact, you can mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control. With simple wire-free installation, it’s easy for anyone to get up and running. Moreover, you’ll love that it offers a smooth dimming experience and runs on battery power. The handy design makes this gadget a great option to control lights around the house without having to use your phone or tablet.
House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker celebrates nature with audio clarity
Porsche Design Headphones PDH80 consist of high-quality materials & create hi-res sound
Wear a high-quality gadget when it’s the Porsche Design Headphones PDH80. Offering not only a functional design, they also produce an immersive sound experience. With racetrack-shaped earcups, they provide comfort for all-day wear. Additionally, the ear cushions incorporate viscoelastic foam. Their 50 mm neodymium drivers and Active Noise Cancellation ensure you hear just what you want to and with accurate qualities. Select from 4 different modes—ANC Off, ANC High, ANC Low, and Ambient Sound—to adapt these headphones to your situation. Moreover, their integrated microphone has echo cancellation for hands-free calls. Offering user-friendly touch controls for playing and pausing audio, going forward or backward, adjusting the volume, and accepting or rejecting calls. And they automatically switch off when you remove them. Finally, their whopping 75-hour battery life keeps you listening for days.
Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike comes with a boombox and air pollution sensors
Ride luxuriously in a whole new way with the Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike. This eBike not only flaunts a retro frame but also comes with a Boombox and air pollution sensors. Drawing its inspiration from the café-racer style, this eBike is a new take on the urban eBike. This cruiser bike also includes a stunning wheeler that makes it look amazing as an overall design. It has a carbon fiber frame, a stem and bar set that measures 680 mm, 27.5-inch wheels with 5-spokes, Pirelli Angel GT Urban tires, a 10-speed Microshift Advent transmission, and a high-end Magura braking system. To add to this, the eBike also includes a vintage headlamp made by Litemove. In fact, it also contains a 300 Wh battery, which has a range of up to 37 miles.
RIMOWA Original Pilot Case small carry-on suitcase has TSA locks that open without damage
Travel comfortably on your daily commute or short trip with the RIMOWA Original Pilot Case small carry-on suitcase. This suitcase has a patented multiwheel system and stage-free telescopic handle. Additionally, it includes a top that opens easily and lets you access laptops, documents, and other professional items. In fact, there’s a padded compartment inside the suitcase that can either hold a laptop or a versatile toolbox. You can also keep your essentials organized inside. There are 2 zipped pockets that can easily hold batteries and chargers. Apart from that, a vertical pocket can also hold a small water bottle or umbrella. Overall, this carry-on has a convenient and eye-catching design that you will love to have with you on the go.
BioLite BaseCharge Series power stations provide house-quality energy when you travel
Carry home-grade energy wherever you go with the BioLite BaseCharge Series power stations. The collection includes the BaseCharge 1500 and BaseCharge 600. These portable gadgets do the job excellently without a learning curve. They pack the power of a wall outlet in portable designs you can actually carry with you. In fact, you can also charge them via solar panels wherever you can. Additionally, they can sustain your office on the go. Whether you encounter a power outage or severe weather, they can give you the power you need. Most importantly, you’ll be able to enjoy the comfort of working without an extension cord. Power all of your devices on the go—includint smartphones, laptops, microwaves, and drones—with these solar power stations.
LG TONE Free Fit TF8Q Bluetooth UVnano+ Earbuds kill 99.9% of bacteria on the eargels
Keep your ears clean with the LG TONE Free Fit TF8Q Bluetooth UVnano+ Earbuds. In fact, the charging case kills 99.9% of the bacteria on the eargels in 10 minutes using UV-C light, sanitizing them for your ears. And these IP67 waterproof earbuds are not only washable but also resistant to dust, sweat, and wetness. Via the SwivelGrip Technology, these earbuds remain in place while you work out. Then, their air-circulating design lets air flow in and around your ear. Furthermore, immerse yourself with the hybrid active noise cancellation, which uses 2 microphones to keep outside noise, well, out. Additionally, enjoy professional-quality hi-fi sound thanks to Meridian technology, a built-in equalizer, and impressive bass and treble tones. Finally, the TONE Free Plug & Wireless feature lets you listen to your favorite shows, movies, and music on devices—even without Bluetooth. Use it whether you’re on a flight or at the gym!
Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men have a design inspired by SpaceX and space tech
Don more than a pair of functional boxer briefs when you wear the Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men. Made by ex-Tesla employees, they not only feature a SpaceX theme but also include design concepts inspired by space tech. Available in just 2 sizes, they adapt to changing body shapes for comfort. Moreover, the front side of the boxer briefs has 3D-printed Braille so everyone knows which side is the front. Additionally, these 100% digital native boxer briefs adapt to all situations, letting you focus on what inspires you—not what bothers you. Boasting incredible breathability, the UltraBreathe material blends elasticity, airflow, and comfort. Then, the Wair Mk1 offer ultra-stretch abilities by merging 6 sizes into 2 to fit all body types and weight changes. Finally, they went through an AI FIT modeling process to simulate body heat distribution and ensure optimal ventilation.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people
Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight has a long-range light up to 200 meters
Keep a handy tool by your side to help you in the dark: the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. This flashlight flaunts 3 modes yet has a minimalist design. The outer body of the flashlight also has an anodic oxidation treatment. This enables its surface to stay safe from scratches and everyday wear and tear. Additionally, there’s a button that can help you switch between the 3 modes—Lighting, Flashing, and SOS. In fact, the flashlight also includes other features such as free brightness regulation, stepless light adjustment, settings memory function, and more. Furthermore, it has an outstanding IP55-certified dustproof and water-resistant design. Finally, the flashlight boasts 300 lumens of brightness and a reduced condenser angle that reaches a distance of 200 meters.
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) offers ultra-powerful 2-way fast charging
Quickly recharge your devices as fast as can be with the Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K). This 2-way fast charger comes with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 technology. Additionally, it offers bidirectional tech to quickly recharge itself. It also features a 24,000 mAh battery capacity and 2x longer-lasting battery life. With this power bank, you can juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. There’s also an easy-to-read digital display that shows the output power, input power, and more. It also comes with Anker’s GaN-powered charging system, PowerIQ 4.0, and ActiveShield 2.0. In fact, this powerhouse will always keep your mobile gadgets charged up. To add to this, the compact and space-saving design will make this power bank an easy option to have with you on the go.
ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger is rated for indoor or outdoor use
Mount the ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Charger Level 2 charging station in a permanent location on your wall. In fact, choose an indoor or outdoor spot thanks to its sealed NEMA 4 enclosure. Moreover, with a 25′ cable, it lets you park almost anywhere and organize your garage with its cable wrap and holster. Additionally, this safety-certified gadget works with all EVs sold in North America, including Kia Soul, Honda Clarity, and more. Furthermore, it has an easy-to-install design, lights to indicate charging status, and minimal standby power consumption. And this 40-amp, 240-volt, 9.6 kW hardwired charger has a built-in reclosure timer that continues checking conditions and begins charging again as soon as possible. Finally, ground fault protection with a fully automated self-test eliminates the need for you to test it. Overall, add a sleek, useful gadget to your setup.
Native Union Curve Strap for Apple Watch adds a unique touch with a sleek, striped design
Get the signature Native Union striped design for your Apple Watch with the Native Union Curve Strap for Apple Watch. This strap comes with a sleek look and a striking stripe design that make it a great everyday staple for your collection. Additionally, the strap design is an ideal balance of full-day comfort and all-occasion versatility. There’s also an inner ridge detailing that keeps the silicone from sticking to your skin. Available in 2 colors—black and sage—this Apple Watch strap is a must-have accessory, blending with your day and night looks. Furthermore, this Apple Watch strap is also a great option for those who live an active life. In fact, the ridges on the inner side minimize chafing and perspiration.
reVive Lux Sonique & Sonique Mini skin care devices provide light therapy, massage & more
Upgrade your daily skin care routine with one device that does everything you want. Choose from the handheld reVive Light Therapy Lux Soniqué or palm-size Lux Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser for maximum skincare versatility. Anti-aging red light therapy boosts collagen and elastin production in the skin. Acne-fighting blue light therapy destroys acne-causing bacteria and reduces redness and inflammation. Combo mode treats both wrinkles and zits at the same time in just 3 minutes a day. Moreover, 2 levels of gentle sonic vibration provide deep cleansing and help massage in serums. Interchangeable silicone heads maximize cleansing and massage effectiveness. A premium 1-year warranty offers peace of mind. And unbeatable prices make them affordable for everyone. These dynamic rechargeable devices have it all—in waterproof designs perfect for use at the sink or in the shower.
Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker comes with a glass bottle
Prepare your sparkling drinks in style for your next dinner party with the Aarke Carbonator Pro. This stainless steel gadget comes with a sturdy, dishwasher-safe glass bottle you will absolutely love. This device works with a simple 1-handed operation with the innovative Push-to-Lock feature. You can easily keep this on your countertop and use it to prepare sparkling water at your convenience. In fact, it is also compatible with CO2 cylinders from Sodastream, AGA, Linde, and many other standard gas cylinders. So it fits right in with your existing setup. Additionally, the design is minimal and will fit in seamlessly with any modern home decor stylle. If you are someone who loves making bubbly beverages at home, this is an amazing buy for your kitchen.
FOKOOS Odin Smart 3D Printer has a smart camera so you can see & control it from anywhere
See what the FOKOOS Odin Smart 3D Printer is up to no matter where you are thanks to its integrated smart camera. With app connectivity, it makes it easy to watch and share the entire print process through the smart HD camera and FOKOOS mobile app. You’ll even receive notifications when printing finishes, filaments run out, and more. In fact, you can record the entire printing process, enjoy timelapse videos, and take layer-by-layer pictures. Then, share your creations with your friends! It prints at an impressive maximum speed of 300 mm/s—saving you time without compromising quality. But it’s nice that you can check in to see how the print process is going when you’re away. Compatible with TPU, PLA+, and PETG filaments, this gadget comes 99% pre-assembled. Finally, its modular design works with a simple tool kit for easy disassembly in the event of replacement parts and upgrades.
