Joker 2, an unnamed Netflix movie, among 18 films receiving latest California film credit

Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She Finally Said Yes to an ‘Exorcist’ Sequel
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Actors Studio — the legendary New York (and later Los Angeles) workshop co-founded by Elia Kazan in 1947 where Marlon Brando, James Dean, Paul Newman and scores of other acting heavyweights perfected their craft — the Academy Museum is hosting a series of Sunday screenings. It kicks off Aug. 28 with a showing of 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, an early Martin Scorsese drama starring Ellen Burstyn, current co-president of the Actors Studio with Al Pacino. Burstyn will be in attendance for a Q&A following the screening (tickets available here). The Oscar-winning...
Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgard in ‘The Crow’ (Exclusive)
Veteran actor Danny Huston has joined Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow, the new adaptation of the comic created by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders is directing the feature which is now weeks-deep in production in the Czech Republic.More from The Hollywood ReporterFKA Twigs Joins Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' RebootBill Skarsgard to Star in 'The Crow' Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)Scarlett Johansson Reteams With 'Ghost in the Shell' Director for True-Life Massage Parlor Film 'Rub & Tug' Crow was an indie comic written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that told the dark tale of a man...
Is that a ring? New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight secretly weds partner
Jonathan Knight kept his marriage to partner Harley Rodriguez quiet until ET revealed the news on Thursday.
Comments / 0