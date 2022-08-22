ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

IMAX Corporation's (NYSE:IMAX)) market cap declines to US$887m but insiders who sold US$781k stock were able to hedge their losses

By Simply Wall St
NASDAQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Imax Corporation#Stock#Open Market#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Evp
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 High-Growth Stocks With Multibagger Potential by 2025

The search for multibagger high-growth stocks is still on, despite what has been a rough year for this grouping in 2022. Indeed, investors have gravitated toward value, rotating out of higher-growth equities at a rapid clip. This rotation appears to still be underway, with many companies in the higher-valuation camp...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room

AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Snowflake Stock Jumps After Company Crushed Revenue Estimates

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) just reported a strong earnings report, and the stock is climbing higher after hours. In today's video, I provide a 5-minute earnings update and highlights. Please watch the video below and don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates on Snowflake stock and other cloud-related growth stocks.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Nvidia Investors Should Embrace a Drop in the Stock Price

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut

Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy