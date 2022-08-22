IMAX Corporation's (NYSE:IMAX)) market cap declines to US$887m but insiders who sold US$781k stock were able to hedge their losses

Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
InvestorPlace
3 High-Growth Stocks With Multibagger Potential by 2025
The search for multibagger high-growth stocks is still on, despite what has been a rough year for this grouping in 2022. Indeed, investors have gravitated toward value, rotating out of higher-growth equities at a rapid clip. This rotation appears to still be underway, with many companies in the higher-valuation camp...
2 Top Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon and Alphabet are now relatively cheap in price and valuation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AMC Has Found Another Way to Upset Shareholders
The meme-stock crowd is backing AMC Entertainment again, but shareholders should probably be upset by the latest developments.
2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
These income-generating giants are a bargain at these prices.
Motley Fool
AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room
AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Macy's Stock Rises Despite Falling Sales and Earnings: Here's Why
The second quarter represented a step backward compared to 2021, but results still exceeded expectations.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?
The company's stock portfolio took a hit in Q2, but it is built to weather the storm.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is Your Friend, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
NASDAQ
Snowflake Stock Jumps After Company Crushed Revenue Estimates
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) just reported a strong earnings report, and the stock is climbing higher after hours. In today's video, I provide a 5-minute earnings update and highlights. Please watch the video below and don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates on Snowflake stock and other cloud-related growth stocks.
NASDAQ
Is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Investors Should Embrace a Drop in the Stock Price
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about the...
NASDAQ
Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut
Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
Comments / 0