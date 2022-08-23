Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleyadvocate.com
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
WWLP 22News
August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum
(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsfield Hot Dog Ranch Owner’s Horse Wins Big In Saratoga, NY
Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state. Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was...
Cookout with a Cop event in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department held its annual Cookout with a Cop. Hot dogs and hamburgers were served as the community had a chance to mingle with law enforcement.
theberkshireedge.com
Waterfront Estate on Onota Lake
Step into this gracious Onota Lake waterfront estate and be harkened back to an era where attention to detail and fine craftsmanship reigned supreme. Perfectly and intentionally sited to take full advantage of the nearly 2 acres of manicured private grounds and sweeping lawn down to the lake. The first floor boasts formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, a sunroom, large eat-in kitchen and breakfast room, mudroom and laundry, a family room with vaulted ceilings, and the dreamiest of primary bedroom suites where you will begin and end each day with the most amazing water views. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, marble countertops throughout, and an expansive deck accessible from sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, breezeway, and primary bedroom. 3 garages and a shared driveway.
thereminder.com
New owner bringing artistic flair to Wilbraham sewing shop
WILBRAHAM – Professional seamstress Emily Engel is the new owner of Sew Special Wilbraham, located at 2442 Boston Rd., offering no frills tailoring and alterations, custom plush pieces, restoration projects, home decor and commissioned fiber art. Formerly known as Sew Special by Joan, Engel worked for the previous owner...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Big E foods review: From Chicken & Waffles Milkshakes to Spicy PB&J Burgers
Summer will soon be coming to a close, which means it will be time to put away the swimsuits and bust out your stretchy pants. It’s time to take a look at the crazy new foods coming for the 2022 Big E. Once again, a colorful cavalcade of vendors...
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Video: A Bouquet Of Hummingbirds Are Among The Critters One Listener Has Visit Him
When listener John Stanton isn't tuned in to the radio station from his app or streaming us live online, he's tuning into the natural world around him. This music lover also enjoys the great outdoors, and often the "great outdoors" makes an appearance on the almost 3 acres of land in Brookfield, Mass, that he calls home.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage reported in Easthampton
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
A Very Unique Ice Cream Flavor is One of New England’s Favorite
Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.
thereminder.com
Neighbors speak out against Target warehouse in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Despite Target Corp.’s reassurances about noise and truck traffic, North Road neighbors remain unconvinced that they can live with the proposed 525,800 square foot warehouse. At the Aug. 16 Westfield Planning Board meeting, Target representative Kate Rivard and VHB project manager Michael Petrin gave the results...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
iBerkshires.com
Licensing Board Rescinds Johnny's Beach Club Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is one less liquor license in Pittsfield. On Monday, the Licensing Board voted to rescind Barcelona Tapas and Bar's annual all-alcohol license. Its former tavern, Johnny's Beach Club, has been closed for a number of years and, in 2019, the owners opted to put it on the market.
Country-Wide Ranking Of Best Campus Food Places Which Mass. College At #1?
You may be already aware of this, Berkshire County residents, but I have to admit that until recently, I was not aware of this. Apparently, every year, the Princeton Review ranks the top 25 higher-learning institutions in the country in 50 different categories. And not only did the honor of...
thereminder.com
Hadley Planning Board reviews application to demolish Howard Johnson Motel
HADLEY – The Hadley Planning Board hosted a public hearing on Aug. 16 for a proposal from Amherst Development Associates to construct a new three-story office building at 401 Russell St., currently the Howard Johnson Motel. Mike Gagnon, a principal civil engineer with SLR Consulting of Springfield, and Curt...
Comments / 0