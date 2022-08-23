ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos OL Tom Compton to start season on PUP list

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tom Compton (back) won’t be on the team’s initial 53-man roster as the team plans to leave him on the physically unable to perform list to begin the regular season.

“He’s going to start on the PUP,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. “He’s continually working through his back. It’s another guy that we’re so lucky that we’re going to be able to have him later on in the season. He brings so much veteran presence and he’s great in the meeting rooms with all those guys, so we just have to be sure we get him back the right way.”

Compton will transition from the active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list once the regular season begins. He will be required to sit out at least the first four games of the season. After that, Compton will have a five-week window to return to practice. Once he returns to practice, Denver will have a 21-day window to active him to the 53-man roster.

If Compton is not activated within three weeks after returning to practice, he will spend the entire 2022 season on reserve. It sounds like the Broncos expect him to return, though, and he’ll provide valuable depth at both tackle and guard this season.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Hackett said cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) will not need surgery. Ojemudia is still expected to be sidelined for several weeks, though, giving him an uncertain status for Week 1.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

