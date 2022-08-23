Kirk Hammett on Metallica albums taking forever to arrive: “It’s just the way we work, the way it is, the way it works as a band.”

Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
guitar.com
Robert Plant says he feels “overwhelmed” when he listens to Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven
Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has shared that the band’s iconic track Stairway to Heaven makes him feel “overwhelmed” when he listens to it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Plant discussed the song’s meaning, saying, “When I hear it in isolation, I feel overwhelmed for every single reason you could imagine.”
guitar.com
Paul Stanley on reluctance to write new KISS music: “It’s setting myself up for disappointment”
Paul Stanley has spoken out about his lack of interest in writing new music with KISS, stating that any new releases are destined to fail when held in comparison to the band’s earlier discography. During an interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast yesterday (August 24), Paul Stanely...
guitar.com
Steven Tyler turned down offer to replace Robert Plant after auditioning for Led Zeppelin
Steven Tyler has recalled what it was like to audition to become Led Zeppelin’s new vocalist and explained why he ultimately turned down the role. In an interview with Classic Rock, Steven Tyler describes how he declined the offer to replace Robert Plant in Led Zeppelin due to the emphasis he wanted to place on his pre-existing projects.
guitar.com
Matt Bellamy says Slipknot and Rage Against The Machine influenced new Muse album
Matt Bellamy has spoken out about the unlikely sources of inspiration behind Muse’s new album, saying that his admiration towards Rage Against The Machine and his son’s love of Slipknot made him take a more aggressive approach to songwriting. In a new interview with Zane Lowe, frontman Matt...
guitar.com
Friedman reveals revamped version of Steve Steven’s signature amp head
Friedman has announced a reimagined and newly improved take on its original SS100 amp head, updating the 2011 model which was first designed alongside Billy Idol guitarist, Steve Stevens. Announced earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new and updated edition of its Steve Stevens signature amp head, the SS100-v2....
guitar.com
Sammy Hagar to release new single that he co-wrote with the late Eddie Van Halen in a dream
Sammy Hagar has announced that he has ‘co-written’ a song with late guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, who supposedly came to him in a dream to collaborate on a new track. Speaking as part of an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (August 24), guitarist and ex-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar has said that he is set to release a brand new single later this year – a track supposedly written with Eddie Van Halen in a dream.
guitar.com
Robert Fripp says King Crimson’s dynamic has “always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding”
Robert Fripp, who is seldom seen participating in public interviews, has opened up about his time in King Crimson and described why he believes conflict arose so frequently between the members. In Guitarist, Fripp recalled the three main principles the band were expected to follow and implied that whenever ‘personal...
guitar.com
The Unwritten Future Of Guitar: Off with their heads – the future of headless guitars
In his new column charting the bleeding edge of modern (and future) guitar design, Boutique Guitar Showcase boss Jamie Gale delves into American folklore and a few legends of luthiery. I have been travelling the world with unique, world-class instruments for decades, having conversations about the objects that form our...
guitar.com
Arctic Monkeys announce new album The Car
British indie-rockers Arctic Monkeys have announced their brand new album, The Car which is set for release later this year. The record will be the band’s seventh studio album, and will be their first LP release in four years following 2018’s Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino. The band released a live album in 2020, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, a concert which raised £250,000 for War Child UK.
guitar.com
John Mayer reveals a Walt Grace major motion picture is in development
John Mayer has cheekily dropped one hell of a bombshell – his song Walt Grace is due to become a major motion picture. Mayer revealed the news last Sunday (21 August) during his set at Rise for the River, a live streamed concert at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, to raise money for the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund.
guitar.com
Pantera announce first reunion dates for 2022, with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante
The first four dates for Pantera‘s 2022 reunion tour have been announced, which includes three Knotfest dates in South America. In a brief Twitter statement posted on 25 August, Pantera revealed they will be performing at Knotfest Colombia this 9 December, Knotfest Chile on 11 December and Knotfest Brasil on 18 December. The band also later revealed an appearance at Heaven & Hell Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexaco this 2 December.
guitar.com
Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian appears to tease a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera
Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian has teased fans with what appears to be a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera. Gueikian took to his Instagram stories to show off the Gibson Custom Shop Noel Gallagher ES-355, which will be the former Oasis guitarist’s first electric signature from the guitar maker. He...
guitar.com
The Big Review: Positive Grid Spark Mini – Is this the greatest practice amp ever?
The next iteration of Positive Grid’s hugely popular desktop smart amp promises the same great sounds and hi-tech features as the original with a smaller footprint and enhanced portability. With three years of hype behind it, can the Spark Mini live up to its new lofty expectations?
guitar.com
Ernie Ball Music Man launches limited edition Short Scale StingRay basses in new finishes
Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled its new limited edition Short Scale StingRay bass guitars in five new finishes. They offer a “big thumpy round sound” and their 30” scale allows for easier playability due to shorter spacing between frets. The five new colours on offer are Candy Man, Plum Crazy, Burnt Ends, Silver Shadow and Vincent Blue with the choice of Ebony, Rosewood, or Maple fretboards, depending on the finish selected.
