Kirk Hammett on Metallica albums taking forever to arrive: “It’s just the way we work, the way it is, the way it works as a band.”

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO