Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Orange Banana Smoothie Bowl [Vegan]
1/4 cup frozen dragonfruit (or frozen strawberries) In a blender combine orange juice, bananas, frozen dragonfruit, ice, and vanilla. Blend until smooth. Pour into 2 bowls and top with sliced banana, dragonfruit, and orange slices. Sprinkle chia seeds on top and enjoy!. Notes. Fun tip for kids: use fruit/veggie cutters...
One Green Planet
Peach Crisp [Vegan]
2 tablespoons all-purpose white or whole wheat flour. 1 cup all-purpose white or whole wheat flour, spoon and leveled. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 12" cast-iron skillet with vegan butter. Start by making the crisp: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, baking...
One Green Planet
Carrot Cake Loaf with Streusel Topping [Vegan]
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white (spoon and leveled) 1 cup carrots, peeled and finely grated (about 1 large) 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white. 2 tablespoons brown sugar. 1 tablespoon vegan butter. 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground. 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Preparation. Preheat oven to...
One Green Planet
Soft Baked Snickers Cookies [Vegan]
Preheat the oven to 160Fan/180*C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper. For the cookies, whisk together the peanut butter, yoghurt, syrup, sugar, milk and vanilla till smooth. Add in the oat flour, ground almonds, protein powder, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Whisk to a thick batter with no specks of flour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Salted Caramel Steel Cut Oats [Vegan]
1 cup steel cut oats (gluten-free if needed) 1 1/2 to 2 cups unsweetened almond or nut-free milk (see note below*) 1 cup canned coconut milk (light used here) 2 tablespoons cashew butter (or tahini or sunflower seed butter for nut-free) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.
recipesgram.com
2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake
This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Green Planet
Hot Pink Hummus [Vegan]
2 cups sprouted chickpeas (or cooked chickpeas for cooked version) Blend all the ingredients until smooth. You will need to scrape down the sides of the blender bowl with a spatula from time to time. Add water to thin to desired consistency. Enjoy with living bread, leafy greens, bell pepper,...
One Green Planet
Everything Bagel Cauliflower Bites [Vegan]
2 cups corn flakes, crushed into very small pieces. 1 cup bread crumbs (See Notes!) 2-3 tablespoons Everything Bagel seasoning (See Notes!) 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/4 cup Buffalo sauce (Store-bought or homemade) 1 teaspoon garlic powder. 1 teaspoon sea salt. 1 teaspoon...
One Green Planet
From Orange Banana Smoothie Bowl to Hot Pink Hummus: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes smoothie bowl and hummus so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake [Vegan]
240 g. self-rising flour 65 g. raw hazelnuts, coarsely ground 100 g. raw hazelnuts ground into powder 1 tbsp. baking powder 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 300 gr. apple puree (apple sauce) 85 g. chocolate soy milk 42 g. sunflower oil 110 g.) coconut sugar 60 g. chocolate for the glaze: 35 g. cocoa butter 15 g. cocoa 2 tbsp. agave syrup.
One Green Planet
Apple-Almond Butter Pancakes
Apple slices with nut butter are a great healthy snack. Now, this delicious flavor combo can be enjoyed in these luscious pancakes. For gluten-free, use gluten-free flour. This recipe makes eight pancakes. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking pow- der, and salt. In a blender, combine the...
Allrecipes.com
Coffee Cake Breakfast Milkshake
If smoothies have gotten a little green for your taste, you've come to the right place. Contrary to what your neighborhood juice bar might be advertising, it's possible to make a protein-packed, good-for-you breakfast smoothie without a kale stem or acai berry in sight. In fact, we're calling this version a breakfast milkshake, because it tastes far more like a treat than any smoothie we're used to.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart
This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
Grilled cheese sandwiches
Yes, I couldn't wait to take a bite out of one of those gorgeous grilled cheese sandwiches! The bread turned out crispy on the outside, but stayed soft on the inside and the cheese… OMG! That thick gooey cheese was absolutely mouthwatering!
princesspinkygirl.com
Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites
This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
Crispy Zucchini Fritters
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Crispy Zucchini Fritters are a delicious way to use up summer zucchini! They’re easy to make and can be served as a side dish or appetizer. If you love zucchini then this is...
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
pethelpful.com
The Vegan Dog Treat Recipe That Is Good for the Earth (and Your Dog)
Drew is an avid dog treat baker with an enthusiastic taste-testing Labrador. While it is not essential to this recipe, kelp adds special nutrition that is hard to find in commercial products. I made this recipe with Kombu, a Japanese-style dried kelp, but it would work with other kinds as well.
Comments / 0