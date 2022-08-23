Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.

