One Green Planet
Peach Crisp [Vegan]
2 tablespoons all-purpose white or whole wheat flour. 1 cup all-purpose white or whole wheat flour, spoon and leveled. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 12" cast-iron skillet with vegan butter. Start by making the crisp: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, baking...
One Green Planet
Soft Baked Snickers Cookies [Vegan]
Preheat the oven to 160Fan/180*C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper. For the cookies, whisk together the peanut butter, yoghurt, syrup, sugar, milk and vanilla till smooth. Add in the oat flour, ground almonds, protein powder, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Whisk to a thick batter with no specks of flour.
One Green Planet
Crispy Baked Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]
2–3 medium-large sweet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch (6-mm)-thick fries. If you have the time, soak the cut sweet potatoes in a bowl of cold water for 30 minutes. This helps to remove the excess potato starch and make them even crispier. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C, or gas...
One Green Planet
From Creamy Linguini With Vegetables to Thai Green Curry: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes pasta and toast so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
From Orange Banana Smoothie Bowl to Hot Pink Hummus: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes smoothie bowl and hummus so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
How To Upgrade Your Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls
When it comes to Saturday morning breakfast, there's one treat that combines the delicious glaze of a fresh-baked doughnut with the warm cinnamon taste of French toast: the cinnamon roll. After all, who doesn't have a fond memory of waking up one morning to a plate of cinnamon rolls and a glass of orange juice? It's one of the quintessential weekend breakfast items, alongside waffles and pancakes.
thecountrycook.net
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
Ina Garten’s “Dirty Little Secret” for Her Foolproof Ribs Will Make the Meat Fall Right Off the Bone
Summer may be drawing to an end, but that doesn’t mean your grilling days are over. What Ina Garten describes as the “dirty little secret” behind her foolproof ribs will allow you to keep those summer flavors going by minimizing the time your meat spends on the actual grill.
One Green Planet
How to Make Vegan Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Who doesn’t enjoy the sweet taste of pineapple? It’s juicy, tangy, and filled with nutrients that every plant-based foodie can appreciate. The best part about pineapple is its surprising versatility. You can use this bright fruit in a variety of different recipes and combine it with interesting ingredients for unique flavors. If you love pineapple, then you will be obsessed with vegan pineapple upside-down cake. It’s moist, rich, and topped with sweet pineapple, cherries, and brown sugar. It’s a dessert that can be made year-round and is surprisingly easy to throw together.
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
A quick and timeless combination of garlic and butter make this simple skillet of sautéed green beans an instant family favorite. It’s a 15-minute, five-ingredient side dish that pairs with chicken, fish, steak, and more. Make it once, and you’ll hardly need to look at the recipe when you make it again and again (which we guarantee you will).
One Green Planet
Hot Pink Hummus [Vegan]
2 cups sprouted chickpeas (or cooked chickpeas for cooked version) Blend all the ingredients until smooth. You will need to scrape down the sides of the blender bowl with a spatula from time to time. Add water to thin to desired consistency. Enjoy with living bread, leafy greens, bell pepper,...
princesspinkygirl.com
Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites
This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
One Green Planet
Vanilla Milkshake [Vegan]
1/4 cup coconut meat or cashews soaked in 3 cups of warm water for 3 to 4 hours to soften, drained. Place the milk in a high-speed blender. Add the vanilla seeds, coconut meat, liquid sweetener and coconut butter and process until VERY smooth. Transfer to another container, cover, and...
One Green Planet
Salted Caramel Steel Cut Oats [Vegan]
1 cup steel cut oats (gluten-free if needed) 1 1/2 to 2 cups unsweetened almond or nut-free milk (see note below*) 1 cup canned coconut milk (light used here) 2 tablespoons cashew butter (or tahini or sunflower seed butter for nut-free) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.
princesspinkygirl.com
Caramel Apple Slices
This easy chocolate Caramel Apple Slices recipe is a tasty fall treat, made in 10 minutes using only 3 ingredients (plus water) and your favorite festive toppings. Easier than biting into a big candy apple, sliced caramel apples won’t break your teeth and they fit in your mouth without making a mess on your face!
Barbecued country-style pork ribs
Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
thepioneerwoman.com
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Hands down, the worst thing about cream cheese is that it's perishable—because everything else about it is delicious, whether on its own or folded into a sweet like a batch of cream cheese whipped cream or savory like Ree Drummond's creamy mashed potatoes. From bagel toppings to cheesecake recipes, this versatile ingredient elevates any ho-hum dish into something rich, creamy, and amazing.
Grilled cheese sandwiches
Yes, I couldn't wait to take a bite out of one of those gorgeous grilled cheese sandwiches! The bread turned out crispy on the outside, but stayed soft on the inside and the cheese… OMG! That thick gooey cheese was absolutely mouthwatering!
