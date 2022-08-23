ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Green Planet

Peach Crisp [Vegan]

2 tablespoons all-purpose white or whole wheat flour. 1 cup all-purpose white or whole wheat flour, spoon and leveled. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 12" cast-iron skillet with vegan butter. Start by making the crisp: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, baking...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Soft Baked Snickers Cookies [Vegan]

Preheat the oven to 160Fan/180*C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper. For the cookies, whisk together the peanut butter, yoghurt, syrup, sugar, milk and vanilla till smooth. Add in the oat flour, ground almonds, protein powder, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Whisk to a thick batter with no specks of flour.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Crispy Baked Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]

2–3 medium-large sweet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch (6-mm)-thick fries. If you have the time, soak the cut sweet potatoes in a bowl of cold water for 30 minutes. This helps to remove the excess potato starch and make them even crispier. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C, or gas...
RECIPES
Epicurious

Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake

Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Upgrade Your Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls

When it comes to Saturday morning breakfast, there's one treat that combines the delicious glaze of a fresh-baked doughnut with the warm cinnamon taste of French toast: the cinnamon roll. After all, who doesn't have a fond memory of waking up one morning to a plate of cinnamon rolls and a glass of orange juice? It's one of the quintessential weekend breakfast items, alongside waffles and pancakes.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Chocolate Cream Pie

With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

How to Make Vegan Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Who doesn’t enjoy the sweet taste of pineapple? It’s juicy, tangy, and filled with nutrients that every plant-based foodie can appreciate. The best part about pineapple is its surprising versatility. You can use this bright fruit in a variety of different recipes and combine it with interesting ingredients for unique flavors. If you love pineapple, then you will be obsessed with vegan pineapple upside-down cake. It’s moist, rich, and topped with sweet pineapple, cherries, and brown sugar. It’s a dessert that can be made year-round and is surprisingly easy to throw together.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

A quick and timeless combination of garlic and butter make this simple skillet of sautéed green beans an instant family favorite. It’s a 15-minute, five-ingredient side dish that pairs with chicken, fish, steak, and more. Make it once, and you’ll hardly need to look at the recipe when you make it again and again (which we guarantee you will).
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Hot Pink Hummus [Vegan]

2 cups sprouted chickpeas (or cooked chickpeas for cooked version) Blend all the ingredients until smooth. You will need to scrape down the sides of the blender bowl with a spatula from time to time. Add water to thin to desired consistency. Enjoy with living bread, leafy greens, bell pepper,...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites

This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Vanilla Milkshake [Vegan]

1/4 cup coconut meat or cashews soaked in 3 cups of warm water for 3 to 4 hours to soften, drained. Place the milk in a high-speed blender. Add the vanilla seeds, coconut meat, liquid sweetener and coconut butter and process until VERY smooth. Transfer to another container, cover, and...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Salted Caramel Steel Cut Oats [Vegan]

1 cup steel cut oats (gluten-free if needed) 1 1/2 to 2 cups unsweetened almond or nut-free milk (see note below*) 1 cup canned coconut milk (light used here) 2 tablespoons cashew butter (or tahini or sunflower seed butter for nut-free) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Caramel Apple Slices

This easy chocolate Caramel Apple Slices recipe is a tasty fall treat, made in 10 minutes using only 3 ingredients (plus water) and your favorite festive toppings. Easier than biting into a big candy apple, sliced caramel apples won’t break your teeth and they fit in your mouth without making a mess on your face!
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Barbecued country-style pork ribs

Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
Gin Lee

Barbecued crock-pot chicken

I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
thepioneerwoman.com

Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?

Hands down, the worst thing about cream cheese is that it's perishable—because everything else about it is delicious, whether on its own or folded into a sweet like a batch of cream cheese whipped cream or savory like Ree Drummond's creamy mashed potatoes. From bagel toppings to cheesecake recipes, this versatile ingredient elevates any ho-hum dish into something rich, creamy, and amazing.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Grilled cheese sandwiches

Yes, I couldn't wait to take a bite out of one of those gorgeous grilled cheese sandwiches! The bread turned out crispy on the outside, but stayed soft on the inside and the cheese… OMG! That thick gooey cheese was absolutely mouthwatering!

