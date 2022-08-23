ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OR

Jeff Wenholz, incoming Morrow County commissioner, subject of ethics investigation

HEPPNER — An incoming Morrow County commissioner is the subject of a state ethics investigation. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission on Aug. 19 voted to investigate Jeff Wenholz for possible violations. Wenholz in the May primary won a slim victory to serve in Position 2 on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners. He takes office for a four-year term in January 2023.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
CHI St. Anthony technical health care workers vote to unionize

PENDLETON — Thirty-nine health care technical workers Wednesday, Aug. 23, at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association. The association in a press release reported the technical workers identified a wide range of issues in favor of organizing a union, including...
PENDLETON, OR
Boardman, OR
Boardman, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
‘Close to normal’ — Local schools ready with updated coronavirus guidelines

PENDLETON — The pandemic attending public schools complicated, but the 2022 fall term is bringing a return to the norm for Oregon schools. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for schools that loosened previous guidance, and allowed school districts across America to take the lead on how to manage coronavirus within their schools.
OREGON STATE
COVID-19 or summer heat? Local museums discuss reduced attendance

PENDLETON — More than two years since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some local tourism and culture centers still feel the pain of reduced traffic. April Meadows, administrative assistant of the Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton, said this summer is better than last year, but numbers are not to pre-pandemic levels.
PENDLETON, OR
Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire

UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
UMATILLA, OR
Getting closer — new Hermiston City Hall opens to public in October

Hermiston city councilors, staff and the public on Monday, Aug. 22, got a tour of the new city hall. Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith led the way through the building, which the city projects will open to the public in mid-October with an open-house before a city council meeting. Until then, city departments are operating out of the Hermiston Public Library basement, which was renovated for interim office space.
HERMISTON, OR
Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
PENDLETON, OR
Local faith-sponsored food outreach program draws 200 residents

PENDLETON — Hundreds of people gathered on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, outside Electric Sundown, Pendleton, for a food giveaway. the Pendleton chapter of the Baha’i Faith held the event. It was the group’s second food drive of the year, and second at Electric Sundown. Bill Young said the location of Electric Sundaon, 14 S.E. Third St., provided by owner Lance Leonnig has been a huge help.
PENDLETON, OR
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix

HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
HELIX, OR
Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County

IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
IRRIGON, OR
School supply drive exceeds expectations, giveaway set for next week

PENDLETON — Pendleton students can meet their needs for a backpack or other school supplies next week with a school supply giveaway. The Pendleton Community School Supply Drive and Backpack Giveaway will take place Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Roy Raley Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three local organizations are presenting the event: Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair, Let’er Uber, and Zom-B13.
PENDLETON, OR
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner

HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
HEPPNER, OR
Boardman Foods takes the spotlight

BOARDMAN — Boardman Foods at the Port of Morrow in Boardman was center stage Monday, Aug. 15, for Oregon Business & Industry’s 2022 statewide manufacturing and innovation roadshow. OBI asked elected officials, industry leaders and economic development partners from across the state to join its tour Aug. 3-17...
BOARDMAN, OR
