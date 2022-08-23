Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Orange Banana Smoothie Bowl [Vegan]
1/4 cup frozen dragonfruit (or frozen strawberries) In a blender combine orange juice, bananas, frozen dragonfruit, ice, and vanilla. Blend until smooth. Pour into 2 bowls and top with sliced banana, dragonfruit, and orange slices. Sprinkle chia seeds on top and enjoy!. Notes. Fun tip for kids: use fruit/veggie cutters...
One Green Planet
Peach Crisp [Vegan]
2 tablespoons all-purpose white or whole wheat flour. 1 cup all-purpose white or whole wheat flour, spoon and leveled. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 12" cast-iron skillet with vegan butter. Start by making the crisp: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, baking...
One Green Planet
Crispy Baked Sweet Potato Fries [Vegan]
2–3 medium-large sweet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch (6-mm)-thick fries. If you have the time, soak the cut sweet potatoes in a bowl of cold water for 30 minutes. This helps to remove the excess potato starch and make them even crispier. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C, or gas...
One Green Planet
From Creamy Linguini With Vegetables to Thai Green Curry: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes pasta and toast so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
Carrot Cake Loaf with Streusel Topping [Vegan]
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white (spoon and leveled) 1 cup carrots, peeled and finely grated (about 1 large) 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, whole wheat or white. 2 tablespoons brown sugar. 1 tablespoon vegan butter. 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground. 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Preparation. Preheat oven to...
One Green Planet
Salted Caramel Steel Cut Oats [Vegan]
1 cup steel cut oats (gluten-free if needed) 1 1/2 to 2 cups unsweetened almond or nut-free milk (see note below*) 1 cup canned coconut milk (light used here) 2 tablespoons cashew butter (or tahini or sunflower seed butter for nut-free) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.
One Green Planet
Everything Bagel Cauliflower Bites [Vegan]
2 cups corn flakes, crushed into very small pieces. 1 cup bread crumbs (See Notes!) 2-3 tablespoons Everything Bagel seasoning (See Notes!) 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/4 cup Buffalo sauce (Store-bought or homemade) 1 teaspoon garlic powder. 1 teaspoon sea salt. 1 teaspoon...
Ina Garten’s “Dirty Little Secret” for Her Foolproof Ribs Will Make the Meat Fall Right Off the Bone
Summer may be drawing to an end, but that doesn’t mean your grilling days are over. What Ina Garten describes as the “dirty little secret” behind her foolproof ribs will allow you to keep those summer flavors going by minimizing the time your meat spends on the actual grill.
ABC News
Save time and money with this sheet pan salmon and seasonal veggies recipe
Eating seasonal veggies and utilizing proteins like frozen fish can be a great way to save money on your meals. The recipe below from Sherri Holzer, food writer and founder of Simply Sherri, comes together easily to create a dinner for four people, with the help of a favorite workhorse cooking tool: the sheet pan.
One Green Planet
Hot Pink Hummus [Vegan]
2 cups sprouted chickpeas (or cooked chickpeas for cooked version) Blend all the ingredients until smooth. You will need to scrape down the sides of the blender bowl with a spatula from time to time. Add water to thin to desired consistency. Enjoy with living bread, leafy greens, bell pepper,...
One Green Planet
Apple-Almond Butter Pancakes
Apple slices with nut butter are a great healthy snack. Now, this delicious flavor combo can be enjoyed in these luscious pancakes. For gluten-free, use gluten-free flour. This recipe makes eight pancakes. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking pow- der, and salt. In a blender, combine the...
Food & Wine
Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart
This tart is the perfect way to take advantage of late summer tomatoes. A variety of heirlooms will create a nice visual, but feel free to use any type of tomato here. Roasting the tomatoes before adding them to the tart dries them a bit, which concentrates their flavor and helps prevent the crust from getting soggy. (Just make sure to slice them evenly so they cook at the same rate.) Goat cheese has two roles in this recipe, adding a tangy bite to the crust as well as serving as part of the cheesy tart filling. Fresh basil, another seasonal star, acts as the final garnish. Pair this tart with a crisp green salad and a glass of white wine.
One Green Planet
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake [Vegan]
240 g. self-rising flour 65 g. raw hazelnuts, coarsely ground 100 g. raw hazelnuts ground into powder 1 tbsp. baking powder 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 300 gr. apple puree (apple sauce) 85 g. chocolate soy milk 42 g. sunflower oil 110 g.) coconut sugar 60 g. chocolate for the glaze: 35 g. cocoa butter 15 g. cocoa 2 tbsp. agave syrup.
Alex Guarnaschelli’s Tip for Serving Restaurant Quality Bread and Butter Couldn’t Be Easier
Renowned chef, Food Network star, and all around culinary genius Alex Guarnaschelli seems to have an endless amount of helpful cooking tips. Recently, Guarnaschelli took to Instagram to bestow a simple-yet-delicious (and also semi-fancy!) trick for serving bread and butter to guests. While you might be tempted to simply put...
One Green Planet
Burger King Announces Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich Starring Impossible Chicken Patties
Burger King just announced a plan to begin testing a plant-based version of their Original Chicken Sandwich starring an Impossible Chicken Patty. The sandwich will be served the same as the original, with a sesame seed bun, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Therefore, vegan customers will have to take off the mayonnaise to make it vegan. The company will test the sandwich in Cincinnati, Ohio and Impossible also announced that their Chicken Patties will be available in grocery stores across the United States starting this month.
Hearty Keto Blackened Chicken Recipe
This Keto-friendly Blackened Chicken recipe is a hearty, protein-rich dish that is flavorful and easy to make. Pair it with salads and casseroles for a balanced meal!. This recipe can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 20. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Comments / 0