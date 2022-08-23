This tart is the perfect way to take advantage of late summer tomatoes. A variety of heirlooms will create a nice visual, but feel free to use any type of tomato here. Roasting the tomatoes before adding them to the tart dries them a bit, which concentrates their flavor and helps prevent the crust from getting soggy. (Just make sure to slice them evenly so they cook at the same rate.) Goat cheese has two roles in this recipe, adding a tangy bite to the crust as well as serving as part of the cheesy tart filling. Fresh basil, another seasonal star, acts as the final garnish. Pair this tart with a crisp green salad and a glass of white wine.

