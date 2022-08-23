Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO