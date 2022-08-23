ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Atlantic Beach requests public input on development along causeway, Fort Macon Road

ATLANTIC BEACH - The town of Atlantic Beach is currently seeking public input concerning the development along the causeway and Fort Macon Road. The plan will guide decisions related to future projects in the 0.7 mile stretch of land regarding, design, community character, transportation, economic development and public realm investments, according to the town's website.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Beaufort, NC
Government
City
Beaufort, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series

MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – August 26, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. 10th annual Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The festival starts 6:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26). Live bands will play all day Saturday into the evening, including special guests Siempre Puente from Argentina and festival hosts Unknown Tongues Cajun Zydeco band. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, local seafood will be cooked and served. No pets are allowed, and attendees should bring their own chairs, shade, bug spray and something to drink. The event is free, made possible by donations and sponsorships. Call 252-729-8021 about sponsorships or send donations (checks made out to Accidental Productions) to P.O. Box 91, Gloucester, NC 28528.For more information on Wild Caught see: http://unknowntongues.com/wildcaught.htm.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crystal Coast Record Show set for Sept. 3 at History Museum of Morehead City

— Pop culture and local history will collide when the Crystal Coast Record Show takes over the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City on Labor Day weekend. Hosted by Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, the show will feature thousands of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, posters and other musical memorabilia offered by dozens of vendors from across eastern North Carolina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the History Museum, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Admission, with full museum access to all attendees, is free.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
SURF CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30

Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 23, 24 & 25

Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City.
BEAUFORT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
MilitaryTimes

VA botched thousands of Camp Lejeune water contamination cases

Veterans Affairs processors in recent years mishandled more than one-third of all disability claims related to water contamination issues at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, potentially cheating as many as 21,000 veterans out of financial compensation, a government watchdog said Thursday. A new report from the department’s inspector general said...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say

Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Demolition OK on short delay

Timing, as they say, is everything. For Debbie Wilson and her sister, the timing of their request to demolish the home they own on Water Street will delay them about 30 days. Wilson’s request has come while the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission is awaiting the final draft of an updated survey on the Swansboro Historic District. That update could change the status of Wilson’s riverfront home at 209 Water St.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jesse Dearman, 78; incomplete

Jesse Dearman, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

