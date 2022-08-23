Read full article on original website
Atlantic Beach requests public input on development along causeway, Fort Macon Road
ATLANTIC BEACH - The town of Atlantic Beach is currently seeking public input concerning the development along the causeway and Fort Macon Road. The plan will guide decisions related to future projects in the 0.7 mile stretch of land regarding, design, community character, transportation, economic development and public realm investments, according to the town's website.
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
Aurora Fossil Museum helps identify walrus fossil tusk found in North Carolina
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Aurora Fossil Museum has a number of incredible finds housed at its facility, including those famous shark teeth. So you can imagine their surprise when they were told about something quite uncommon that was found in the area. Aurora is home to the Aurora Fossil Museum, which assists in the […]
Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series
MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
Community Calendar – August 26, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. 10th annual Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The festival starts 6:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26). Live bands will play all day Saturday into the evening, including special guests Siempre Puente from Argentina and festival hosts Unknown Tongues Cajun Zydeco band. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, local seafood will be cooked and served. No pets are allowed, and attendees should bring their own chairs, shade, bug spray and something to drink. The event is free, made possible by donations and sponsorships. Call 252-729-8021 about sponsorships or send donations (checks made out to Accidental Productions) to P.O. Box 91, Gloucester, NC 28528.For more information on Wild Caught see: http://unknowntongues.com/wildcaught.htm.
Crystal Coast Record Show set for Sept. 3 at History Museum of Morehead City
— Pop culture and local history will collide when the Crystal Coast Record Show takes over the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City on Labor Day weekend. Hosted by Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, the show will feature thousands of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, posters and other musical memorabilia offered by dozens of vendors from across eastern North Carolina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the History Museum, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Admission, with full museum access to all attendees, is free.
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
Beaufort residents address CAMA plan with public comments heard Wednesday at Train Depot
BEAUFORT - A blueprint for the future growth of Beaufort was up for public discussion Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Beaufort Train Depot. Approximately 50 town residents attended the meeting, quickly filling the room to maximum capacity before the call to order. A few other citizens also stood just outside of the doorways listening to the discussion.
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.
Atlantic Beach Council supports push for state legislation to address large holes on beach
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday night joined other coastal North Carolina local governments in considering and adopting a resolution in support of state legislation to address the dangers of holes dug and left unfilled on beaches. The council voted during its monthly meeting in the...
Area Death Notices - August 23, 24 & 25
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City.
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
VA botched thousands of Camp Lejeune water contamination cases
Veterans Affairs processors in recent years mishandled more than one-third of all disability claims related to water contamination issues at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, potentially cheating as many as 21,000 veterans out of financial compensation, a government watchdog said Thursday. A new report from the department’s inspector general said...
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
Demolition OK on short delay
Timing, as they say, is everything. For Debbie Wilson and her sister, the timing of their request to demolish the home they own on Water Street will delay them about 30 days. Wilson’s request has come while the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission is awaiting the final draft of an updated survey on the Swansboro Historic District. That update could change the status of Wilson’s riverfront home at 209 Water St.
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: August 25 – 28, 2022
Free Back to School Haircuts courtesy of Craven Community College (CCC) Barbering Concepts on August 26 at CCC from 1 – 4 p.m. and August 27 at the Omega Center from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The City of New Bern Utilities Department has empty wooden reels free...
Jesse Dearman, 78; incomplete
Jesse Dearman, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
