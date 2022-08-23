Read full article on original website
healio.com
Taxane-based chemotherapy associated with elevated risk for ocular adverse events
Women who use taxane chemotherapy agents may be at a higher risk to develop epiphora, optic neuropathy and cystoid macular edema, according to a study. “Our study showed that although rare, taxane chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of ocular adverse events such as cystoid macular edema, optic neuropathy and epiphora. It is important that both oncologists and ophthalmologists are aware of these side effects when counseling patients on the risks of taxane chemotherapy,” study author Mohit Sodhi, BSc, MSc, told Healio/OSN. “Early identification of such events may help in treatment of complications and lead to better outcomes and quality of life.”
healio.com
Milvexian appears safe for secondary prevention of stroke
In the AXIOMATIC-SSP trial, milvexian, a novel factor XIa inhibitor, was protective against ischemic stroke with no increased risk for intracranial hemorrhage compared with placebo in patients requiring secondary prevention. “Milvexian ... has the potential to reduce stroke without an increase in intracranial hemorrhage,” Mukul Sharma, MD, MSc, deputy director...
healio.com
Diversity of pediatric academic faculty does not reflect patients, study finds
Pediatric faculty diversity at medical schools does not reflect the diversity of patients, a study published in Pediatrics found. “A lot has been [said] about the pathway to medicine and how at certain junctures there are times where we see a drop off in certain identities — specifically, in this case, those who are underrepresented in medicine,” co-author Emma A. Omoruyi, MD, MPH, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, told Healio.
healio.com
Patients using immunotherapy for allergy report satisfaction with providers
56% of respondents with respiratory allergies have used immunotherapy. 46% of respondents with food allergies have used immunotherapy. 85% of respondents with food allergies have at least five allergies. The use of immunotherapy among patients with multiple allergies and comorbidities not only is prevalent, but it also is linked to...
healio.com
PCI did not improve outcomes in patients with severe LV systolic dysfunction, CAD
In patients with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction on optimal medical therapy for HF, undergoing PCI did not improve rates of all-cause death or HF hospitalization, according to the results of the REVIVED-BCIS2 trial. For the trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and simultaneously published in The...
healio.com
New technique identifies ‘hot’ disease in arteries that can lead to CV events
Using noninvasive 18F-sodium fluoride PET and coronary CTA to detect “hot” disease in arteries, researchers were able to predict which patients with recent MI would have recurrent coronary events. PET “is often used in cancer; it uses positrons to produce a signal so you can see externally the...
healio.com
Cannabis use for chronic pain may confer elevated arrhythmia risk
In a Danish cohort, use of medical cannabis for chronic pain was associated with an 83% increased risk for arrhythmias, researchers reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The researchers found no relationship between medical cannabis use and risk for ACS or HF. The relationship between medical cannabis use...
healio.com
Allopurinol fails to improve outcomes in ischemic heart disease
In patients with ischemic heart disease older than 60 years, the uric acid-lowering drug allopurinol did not improve CV outcomes, according to results of the ALL-HEART trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Isla Mackenzie, MBChB (Hon), PhD, FRCP Edin, FBPharmacolS, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant...
healio.com
Smartphone-based screening doubles detection rate of treatment-relevant AF
Among middle-aged and older adults at increased risk for stroke, home-based digital screening using a smartphone more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant atrial fibrillation vs. usual care. “A scalable, digital screening strategy using normal smartphones more than doubles the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in a broad, at-risk...
healio.com
INVICTUS trial supports vitamin K antagonists for rheumatic heart disease-associated AF
In patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation, vitamin K antagonist therapy was associated with a lower rate of ischemic stroke and mortality compared with rivaroxaban, without increasing risk for major bleeding. “Vitamin K antagonists should remain the standard of care for rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation,” Ganesan Karthikeyan, MD,...
healio.com
Dapagliflozin ‘foundational therapy’ for HF, regardless of EF: DELIVER
In adults with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, dapagliflozin significantly reduced risk for CV death and worsening HF compared with placebo, with no attenuation of treatment benefit for patients with the highest EF. Results from the anticipated DELIVER trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress,...
healio.com
FFR-guided PCI for nonculprit lesions improves outcomes in acute MI, multivessel disease
In patients with acute MI and multivessel CAD, a fractional flow reserve-guided PCI strategy for non-infarct-related artery lesions was superior to an angiography-guided PCI strategy, according to the results of the FRAME-AMI trial. “Among patients with acute myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary artery disease, a strategy of selective PCI of...
healio.com
Better language access needed to improve diabetes care and education for deaf population
BALTIMORE — Diabetes care and education specialists must provide more resources and services in American Sign Language to optimize education for deaf and hard of hearing people with diabetes, according to two speakers. In a presentation at the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Annual Conference, Murdock Henderson,...
healio.com
Top in GI: Practice management tips; diversity efforts in health care
Last week, experts in gastroenterology gathered for the in-person GI Outlook conference to discuss topics in practice management, including staffing challenges and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. During one presentation, Allison Linney, MBA, founder and president of the consulting firm Allison Partners in Charlottesville, Va., shared seven tips...
healio.com
Q&A: Hair Loss Awareness Month opportunity to educate on causes, misconceptions
August has been designated as National Hair Loss Awareness Month in order to uplift the voices of those affected by hair loss and give them the opportunity to educate and connect with others. Healio spoke with Alexander Dane, DO, a board-certified dermatologist based in Florida, about common misconceptions, current treatments...
healio.com
Transcarent partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to provide access to care
Transcarent announced a new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery that will allow employees of self-insured employers and their families access to the hospital’s orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists. Through the collaboration, employees of self-insured employers and their families will have limited or no out-of-pocket responsibilities, with Transcarent handling all...
healio.com
New ESC guideline calls for widespread CPR education, more AEDs in public places
To improve survival from cardiac arrest, basic life support training in schools and communities needs to be given to as many people as possible, according to a new guidance from the European Society of Cardiology. The Guidelines for the Management of Patients with Ventricular Arrhythmias and the Prevention of Sudden...
healio.com
Acetazolamide improves congestion at 3 days in acute decompensated HF
In the ADVOR trial, the addition of IV acetazolamide to standard IV loop diuretics improved acute congestion at 3 days in nearly 50% more patients vs. placebo in the setting of acute decompensated HF and volume overload. “ADVOR is the first trial ever in acute heart failure to show a...
healio.com
Genetic variant linked to increased risk for heart disease in cancer survivors
Patients who received the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin for childhood cancer and harbor a specific genetic mutation near the KCNK17 gene experienced significantly greater risk for heart disease later in life, study results have shown. A retrospective analysis by investigators at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital suggested cancer survivors who carry...
healio.com
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over patents related to COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna said Friday that it is filing lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that their COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine infringes on patents crucial to the development of Moderna's mRNA vaccine. "We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in...
