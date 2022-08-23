Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Atlantic Beach requests public input on development along causeway, Fort Macon Road
ATLANTIC BEACH - The town of Atlantic Beach is currently seeking public input concerning the development along the causeway and Fort Macon Road. The plan will guide decisions related to future projects in the 0.7 mile stretch of land regarding, design, community character, transportation, economic development and public realm investments, according to the town's website.
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – August 26, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. 10th annual Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The festival starts 6:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26). Live bands will play all day Saturday into the evening, including special guests Siempre Puente from Argentina and festival hosts Unknown Tongues Cajun Zydeco band. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, local seafood will be cooked and served. No pets are allowed, and attendees should bring their own chairs, shade, bug spray and something to drink. The event is free, made possible by donations and sponsorships. Call 252-729-8021 about sponsorships or send donations (checks made out to Accidental Productions) to P.O. Box 91, Gloucester, NC 28528.For more information on Wild Caught see: http://unknowntongues.com/wildcaught.htm.
Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort residents address CAMA plan with public comments heard Wednesday at Train Depot
BEAUFORT - A blueprint for the future growth of Beaufort was up for public discussion Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Beaufort Train Depot. Approximately 50 town residents attended the meeting, quickly filling the room to maximum capacity before the call to order. A few other citizens also stood just outside of the doorways listening to the discussion.
WITN
Controversial Onslow County school board member resigning
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial school board member in one Eastern Carolina county said he is resigning. Eric Whitfield sent in his resignation letter the same day a report was due to the Onslow County School Board on whether he should be removed from office. It is effective at 11:59 p.m. on October 31st.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point loses code enforcement officer/building inspector; current staff will handle duties
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point Code Enforcement Officer and Building Inspector Kaitlin DeGrasse has left her job and Town Manager David Rief said Tuesday existing staff will handle her duties, at least for now. During his monthly manager’s report during the board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night in town...
carolinacoastonline.com
Curtis Whaley, 46; incomplete
Curtis Whaley, 46, of Newport, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Jesse Dearman, 78; incomplete
Jesse Dearman, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jack Davis, 55; incomplete
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Record Show set for Sept. 3 at History Museum of Morehead City
— Pop culture and local history will collide when the Crystal Coast Record Show takes over the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City on Labor Day weekend. Hosted by Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, the show will feature thousands of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, posters and other musical memorabilia offered by dozens of vendors from across eastern North Carolina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the History Museum, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Admission, with full museum access to all attendees, is free.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 23, 24 & 25
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: August 25 – 28, 2022
Free Back to School Haircuts courtesy of Craven Community College (CCC) Barbering Concepts on August 26 at CCC from 1 – 4 p.m. and August 27 at the Omega Center from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The City of New Bern Utilities Department has empty wooden reels free...
WITN
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Cummings, 44; service August 30
Police Sergeant Kristopher “Kris” James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris’s life with a funeral service, including police honors, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Chris conger. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, August 29, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Cassandra Cole, 74; incomplete
Cassandra "Candy" Cole, 74, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Atlantic Beach Council supports push for state legislation to address large holes on beach
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday night joined other coastal North Carolina local governments in considering and adopting a resolution in support of state legislation to address the dangers of holes dug and left unfilled on beaches. The council voted during its monthly meeting in the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Demolition OK on short delay
Timing, as they say, is everything. For Debbie Wilson and her sister, the timing of their request to demolish the home they own on Water Street will delay them about 30 days. Wilson’s request has come while the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission is awaiting the final draft of an updated survey on the Swansboro Historic District. That update could change the status of Wilson’s riverfront home at 209 Water St.
wcti12.com
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane
NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
Comments / 0