Two Important Ways Metaverse and Crypto Gaming is Evolving
According to CoinDesk, the number of "active" blockchain games has doubled to almost 400 in the past year. The use of the use of blockchain technology is hastening the spread of the play-to-earn model, a novel idea in the gaming industry. The designers of crypto games still have work to do in order to make the games more engaging, but the goals of blockchain games shouldn't be limited to collecting virtual items. The creators of blockchains need to discover answers to problems like scalability challenges, high transaction fees, and excessive energy utilization.
Why Blockchain Gaming, Not DeFi, Is Crypto's "Killer App"
The “killer app” can be thought as an application of such great value that it assures the success of the technology that it is associated with. In short, a killer app is what allows its underlying technology to be widely understood for the very first time, opening the floodgates towards mainstream adoption.
CBD & Crypto - the Best Team Up Since Riggs & Murtaugh?
One’s the ‘old-guard’, been around the block one too many times, the other, tried and tested but still a lot of miles left on the clock. As much as that sounds like a buddy cop movie, it’s also the story of CBD and crypto. CBD, as we all know, is derived from the cannabis plant, which has been smoked, chewed, eaten, sown into cloth, used for psychoactive and medicinal purposes, for thousands of years. Crypto and blockchain technology, in comparison, are still in their infancy – and were simply a theory in 1982 when a cryptographer by the name of David Chaum proposed the protocol in his dissertation.
Web 3.0 and Centralized Exchanges: How Crypto Exchanges Will Work in the Decentralized Internet Era
To begin with, let's define the concept of what WEB 3.0 is. Ordinal number 3 tells us that there were also 1.0 and 2.0. Web 1.0 (1989-2005), or the static Internet, was the first one and offered access to only a limited amount of information without interacting with users. Web...
A Different Way to Invest in Crypto: Your Guide to P2E Gaming
Free Mint NFT Collections are on the rise and it is mostly due to the downturn in Crypto market (and other parts of the economy) Free Mint Collection should not be used as a bait for collectors to get into a project with a great mission and start contributing to its success. Project owners only have an incentive to collect royalties on the secondary sales; without any good intention to provide value to the community. As I mentioned before, a large financial incentive for NFT projects is the royalty on secondary sales (considering the project is creating value for collectors)
The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts
The curve war was the battle for liquidity and control in Defi. Now, the domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. Let’s get to the reasons. Domain is King. You have probably heard that finding a perfect domain name is...
The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Welcome to the Round 5 results announcement of the Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum! Let’s see who won. The Blockchain Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations & Winners. As usual, we picked all the stories with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in July 2022....
Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
Five Life Hacks That Help Your Crypto Startup Get Its First Users For Free.
This article is for developers/product owners who are starting off in user onboarding. Many projects that have received grants for the first time are faced with the issue of not knowing how to tell users about their product. That being the case, we would like to present you with a small guide on how to attract your first users and announce your product.
What's the Future of Crypto in India?
I have been in a dilemma For months about whether I should invest in cryptocurrency or not. I am sure so many young stars like me faced the same question at least once after the recent crypto news started pouring in on new channels, social media, newspapers, and almost everywhere. Being an Indian the question that haunts crypto enthusiasts is the future of crypto in India.
Stablecoins: How Their Formation Ties in with Cryptocurrencies
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied or pegged to either the value of another currency, another commodity or a financial instrument. The main stablecoins – Tether, USB Coin and Balance USD – have dominated the market for a long time, accounting for about 90% of stablecoins’ total market volume. The most grievous example is the loss of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin tied to the US dollar, which was unable to withstand the pressure from traders. The only island of stability present in the entire crypto space is (and should always remain) stablecoins.
Top 4 Mobile Blockchain Games That Can Earn You Real Money
The last year saw a surge in interest in mobile gaming, cryptocurrency, and user-generated content, creating the groundwork for the rise of the Play-to-Earn gaming business. The NFT craze sweeping the world and the popularity of mobile games have created an entirely new genre of games that are extremely popular with gamers.
Setting Up Blockchain Gaming for Adoption: A 3-Pronged Approach
Lowering the barriers of entry for the masses is crucial for crypto mainstream adoption, and in this case, blockchain gaming could take over where DeFi has failed: be the on-ramp to onboard the next two billion users into crypto. Unfortunately, most blockchain games currently on the market do not have...
A Beginners Guide On Blockchain Bridges
Blockchain bridges also referred to as cross-chain bridges, are the connection that allows the transfer of tokens or arbitrary data (other data) from one chain to another. Blockchain bridges can do many things, but token transfer is the most common utility. Since its inception, one of the biggest problems of blockchain technology is the inability to work together. While they are very fluid and somewhat efficient as single entities, each blockchain is limited by the walls of its domain. Often, this can lead to high transaction costs and congestion, as in the case of Ethereum.
Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages
When starting a new project in the crypto space, it’s worth considering a few different blockchains to build on. Each has its pros and cons, but which one should you choose? Here’s a short overview of some blockchains and the key features for the founders. While blockchains are...
The Noonification: Introduction to Python Debugging with Pdb (8/25/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency. By @infinity...
East vs West - How The Crypto Culture Differs
Returning after a week in Thailand at the P2E Expo Asia and there are some lessons to carry home. (1) East vs West - the crypto,Web3and blockchain scene here is very different. In fact it's reminiscent of other regions like Africa who are still considered early adopters but aren't moving with the hype - they're focused on making crypto and blockchain work for them to connect people. They're still riding the wave of P2E gaming and trying out all sorts of other models. My thoughts are very clear on this so I won't labour the point.
How Blockchain Technology Can Improve DevOps Practices in Web3
Although in its early stages, Web3 shows promise to deliver the benefits of blockchain and DevOps working together. This article discusses how DevOps practices, processes, tools, and blockchain technologies complement each other to deliver Web3 solutions. DevOps is an umbrella term encompassing a culture, mindset, development styles, processes, and technologies...
A Look at GTON: A DAO, Ethereum Scaling Platform & Stablecoin Protocol
GTON Capital is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and web3 ecosystem. Platform aims to improve the adoption of decentralized apps (dapps) and cryptocurrencies by improving scalability in the crypto sector. Platform's solutions include a Layer 2 rollup for Ethereum and a vault where users can store their assets and earn a return on their holdings. The stablecoin is collateralized via algorithms and smart contracts to help it maintain a peg close to the value of one dollar. In addition to that, the platform intends to contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem by making tools accessible to developers.
Blockchain's Bright Future
done in 2021 by one of the big four accounting/consulting firms Deloitte, revealed that 80% of the top financial industry executives "strongly agree that blockchain technology is broadly scalable and has attained mainstream adoption." Many people have been left wondering what the big deal is with so many high-level...
