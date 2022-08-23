Read full article on original website
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve
As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development
Blockchain smart contract interactions and dApps (decentralised application) are becoming more advanced and interesting every week in the Web3 space. Exciting smart contract-based projects are emerging regularly but with the fast-paced environment there comes a challenge. That being, keeping up with the newest innovation and then coding for it efficiently.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
Metaverse: A Trend of the Future or a Fad
Metaverse is a virtual world that exists parallel to the real world. It was created by simulation technology over the Internet and VR tools. Users immerse themselves in vast 3D spaces through activities, connecting and interacting with each other like a real-world society without language or geographic restrictions. Despite a loss of more than 2 billion USD, CEO Meta still believes that it can reap many times more profit when it grows strongly. The development of the Internet as Web3.0, blockchain technology, and VR and AR tools are seen as proof that the virtual world is not absurd and impossible.
Why Linux is Better Than Windows
Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
How to Find the Product of All Elements in an Array Except Self - Blind 75 LeetCode
Given an integer array nums, return an array answer such that answer[i] is equal to the product of all the elements of nums except nums[I]. The product of any prefix or suffix of nums is guaranteed to fit in a 32-bit integer. You must write an algorithm that runs in O(n) time and without using the division operation.
Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects
If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
How to Detect Malware on your Website (And How to Protect your Site)
Installing malware in computers to hamper business or steal data is one of the oldest techniques that hackers have been using since the 80s. And with the increase in cybercrime and data breaches, this has become a very common problem in the internet world. The bigger problem, however, is that...
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
How Bing is Spying on Users Without their Consent Using Microsoft Clarity
If you’re using Bing Ads on your website then I have some bad news for you. You may not aware that Bing is using Microsoft Clarity to secretly spying your website without your consent. Are you being watched? The answer is most probably yes with all you and your...
