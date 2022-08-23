ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Crossman
9d ago

Since their popularity has bit the dust, their PR team is working overtime to make them relevant…. Not working.

Mary Gibson
9d ago

did he go alone because Africa won't act on her demands and cannot accommodate her demands

Jan Groves
9d ago

they should move there, hereally likes it , so does she

The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
Chelsy Davy
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Paul Kagame
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
The List

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Shares His Hot Take On Prince Harry's Security Drama

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved in 2020 from the United Kingdom to Montecito, California, the UK government announced it would not provide the royal couple with security whenever they visit the UK, even though Prince Harry himself offered to pay for it. The decision prompted the Duke of Sussex to file not one, but two lawsuits against the the British Home Office seeking police protection for his family, according to Newsweek. Metro reports that the Duke and Duchess are scheduled to attend charity events in the UK in September 2022, which will be their first trip to the country since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
tatler.com

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's South of France superyacht is up for sale

Since her death in August 1997, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's last months have been described as some of her happiest. During the weeks before the tragic car accident that would kill them both, the princess took a blissful tour through the Mediterranean aboard a superyacht with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. At the time, a photograph of the pair kissing atop the vessel's sun deck made headlines around the world. Now, 25 years on, the multi-million-pound boat, which is loaded with memories of the princess's final summer, is up for sale.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.
The List

Meghan Markle's Friend Gives A Stark Warning About Her Safety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry experienced a run of unexpected problems when they decided to step down as senior working royals. According to People, the Duke of Sussex claimed he was left without fiscal support from his family and relied on money that his late mother, Princess Diana, had left him. He told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview that the "family literally cut me off financially." While the couple eventually made lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, the Sussexes found themselves seeking additional security. As full-time royals, they were privy to police protection in the U.K., but that changed when they moved to the U.S.
Popculture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set Next UK Return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the United Kingdom soon. The Associated Press reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit both the UK and Germany in September. The pair returned across the pond earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. On Monday,...
