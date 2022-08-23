When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved in 2020 from the United Kingdom to Montecito, California, the UK government announced it would not provide the royal couple with security whenever they visit the UK, even though Prince Harry himself offered to pay for it. The decision prompted the Duke of Sussex to file not one, but two lawsuits against the the British Home Office seeking police protection for his family, according to Newsweek. Metro reports that the Duke and Duchess are scheduled to attend charity events in the UK in September 2022, which will be their first trip to the country since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

