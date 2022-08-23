Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
WTAP
Charleston Sets Seasonal Rainfall Record, Parkersburg Falling Behind
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This summer has seen plenty of rain across most of West Virginia, especially towards Charleston and surrounding communities receiving the bulk of the precipitation. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service announced that the capital broke their all time summer rainfall record after picking up 23.25 inches of rain. The previous record was 23.13 inches, which was set back in 1958. The average summer rainfall total for the area is around 13.85 inches. July provided most of the rainfall with 9.95 inches in total, while the average is 5.38.
WOWK
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Bryan and the Katie H. are now passing through Bellville Lock and Dam. Bryan is now passing through Ravenswood on his way to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl next week. He’s heading up to the Belleville Locks and Dam followed by a trip up to the Hocking River where it meets the Ohio River.
WTAP
Washington County Fair is preparing for another year
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) - The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night. If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds. Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Wood County Prevention Coalition is holding a town hall meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Prevention Coalition is hosting a town hall... The town hall will start at 6 pm on Thursday at WVU - Parkersburg in the Multipurpose Room. The meeting will talk about drug abuse in school age students and the connection to mental health. Robert Newell is the chairman of the wood county prevention coalition and he shared some goals for the meeting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 25th-28th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
WTAP
District six candidate Lou Lyras campaigning in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The U.S. Congress district six Democratic candidate visited Marietta to bring in new voters and support. Lou Lyras met with potential voters in Washington County. Lyras spoke with those in attendance about many stances he is taking to not only attract those to vote for him,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back in the classroom. Some students, like Rachel Bologa, got to experience their first day of college. “It’s crazy. I mean for the past week we did a little home week and got to know our fellow freshmen. And it’s been a really fun time,” says Bologa. “Today, for me, I got to take it easy I had one class. Today is also my birthday. So, I guess it’s not only the beginning of a college year but also the beginning of adulthood for me. It’s very new and it feels great to be here.”
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Isa Louise
Isa Louise Smith, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 24, 2022. She was born August 10, 1940, in Wood County, the daughter of the late Sylvia Jane Wyatt Lowther and the late Halbert Arthur Lowther. Louise retired from Eagle Pointe Nursing Home in Parkersburg and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
City Park pool to immediately close
PARKERSBURG — The City Park pool will immediately close because of the failure of a pump that circulates water, the mayor said Thursday. The Splash Pad will remain open Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 3. 4 and 5. The pump cannot be repaired in time to provide safe operation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back to...
WTAP
Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The work and construction in Belpre is complete. The expansion for a 10-inch water line on Farson Street and a sewer line upgrade on Washington Boulevard are all complete. City officials say that this upgrade to the city will not only accommodate the hospital and everything...
wvexplorer.com
Elk River at Big Chimney
The Elk River flows past Big Chimney eat miles above its mouth at Charleston. (Courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
WTAP
Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility. The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility. Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and...
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
WTAP
Ohio high school students are now required to take financial literacy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Managing your personal finances is a lesson many adults learn by trial and error but that’s changing for Ohio students. The freshmen class and the classes that follow are now required to earn half a credit of financial literacy. This is due to a new...
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A body was found in a freezer in West Virginia after deputies conducted a well-being check on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told WCHS on Wednesday that a body was found in a freezer at a house. WSAZ said that deputies were conducting...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a continuing shortage in the bee population, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking at ways to keep the numbers from lowering further. The commuter college has a class setup for beginner and intermediate beekeeping for the conservation of bees. Students get the chance to...
Comments / 0