Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Charleston Sets Seasonal Rainfall Record, Parkersburg Falling Behind

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This summer has seen plenty of rain across most of West Virginia, especially towards Charleston and surrounding communities receiving the bulk of the precipitation. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service announced that the capital broke their all time summer rainfall record after picking up 23.25 inches of rain. The previous record was 23.13 inches, which was set back in 1958. The average summer rainfall total for the area is around 13.85 inches. July provided most of the rainfall with 9.95 inches in total, while the average is 5.38.
WOWK

13 News Haul to the Brawl

Bryan and the Katie H. are now passing through Bellville Lock and Dam. Bryan is now passing through Ravenswood on his way to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl next week. He’s heading up to the Belleville Locks and Dam followed by a trip up to the Hocking River where it meets the Ohio River.
WTAP

Washington County Fair is preparing for another year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) - The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night. If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds. Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out...
WTAP

Wood County Prevention Coalition is holding a town hall meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Prevention Coalition is hosting a town hall... The town hall will start at 6 pm on Thursday at WVU - Parkersburg in the Multipurpose Room. The meeting will talk about drug abuse in school age students and the connection to mental health. Robert Newell is the chairman of the wood county prevention coalition and he shared some goals for the meeting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Fair announces schedule

MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
WTAP

First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back in the classroom. Some students, like Rachel Bologa, got to experience their first day of college. “It’s crazy. I mean for the past week we did a little home week and got to know our fellow freshmen. And it’s been a really fun time,” says Bologa. “Today, for me, I got to take it easy I had one class. Today is also my birthday. So, I guess it’s not only the beginning of a college year but also the beginning of adulthood for me. It’s very new and it feels great to be here.”
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Isa Louise

Isa Louise Smith, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 24, 2022. She was born August 10, 1940, in Wood County, the daughter of the late Sylvia Jane Wyatt Lowther and the late Halbert Arthur Lowther. Louise retired from Eagle Pointe Nursing Home in Parkersburg and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

City Park pool to immediately close

PARKERSBURG — The City Park pool will immediately close because of the failure of a pump that circulates water, the mayor said Thursday. The Splash Pad will remain open Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 3. 4 and 5. The pump cannot be repaired in time to provide safe operation...
WTAP

Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.

Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back to...
WTAP

Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The work and construction in Belpre is complete. The expansion for a 10-inch water line on Farson Street and a sewer line upgrade on Washington Boulevard are all complete. City officials say that this upgrade to the city will not only accommodate the hospital and everything...
WTAP

Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility. The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility. Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and...
WTAP

WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a continuing shortage in the bee population, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking at ways to keep the numbers from lowering further. The commuter college has a class setup for beginner and intermediate beekeeping for the conservation of bees. Students get the chance to...
