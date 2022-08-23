ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Parish, LA

Friday Football Fever forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
While less common than adults, kids can develop long COVID symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. — Less than 5% of kids 6 months to 5 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots were authorized in June with recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children in that age group to be vaccinated. While most kids who contract...
SHREVEPORT, LA

