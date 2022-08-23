ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Democrats spending heavily on abortion leading up to midterm elections

Democrats are already spending big on advertising focused on abortion rights months before the midterm elections after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year. And the Democrats' victory in the special election Tuesday night in New York could further fuel their abortion messaging ahead of the November election. Some Republicans have now begun pushing back on this line of Democratic messaging.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
CBS News

What's in the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit that was released to the public

The Justice Department has officially released the affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida home. A judge ruled Thursday the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Joseph Moreno, a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues to discuss the unsealing of the document.
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
CBS News

Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
CBS News

Mega Millions winner has yet to claim $1.3 billion prize

The person who won this year's $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery has yet to claim the jackpot nearly a month after the ticket was sold. The unknown individual bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It marked the third-largest single winning in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions prize. Lottery officials said they're still waiting to hear from the winner.
CBS News

Preparing for blast off to the moon

Artemis 1, NASA's first mission to the moon in 50 years, is scheduled to launch Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the uncrewed mission is successful, it will pave the way to have humans return to the lunar surface in 2025. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis Campaign Development Mark Kirasich, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the preparation ahead of the launch including why it has taken so long to get another moon mission.
CBS News

Homeschooling grows in popularity in wake of pandemic

As students head back to school, not all are returning to the classroom. Class is back in session for the Snively family near Louisville, Kentucky. Valeri Snively, a former teacher, is homeschooling her three children. "It's just really nice to have the freedom to be able to pick and choose...
CBS News

CBS News

