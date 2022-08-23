Read full article on original website
Battleground Democrats embrace law enforcement 2 years after "Defund the Police"
As Rep. Val Demings walked onto the stage for her victory speech in Orlando on Tuesday after winning the Democratic Senate primary, she was greeted with blue and yellow signs that read "CHIEF." It's the title she held for four years in Orlando, where she was the city's first female...
Democrats spending heavily on abortion leading up to midterm elections
Democrats are already spending big on advertising focused on abortion rights months before the midterm elections after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year. And the Democrats' victory in the special election Tuesday night in New York could further fuel their abortion messaging ahead of the November election. Some Republicans have now begun pushing back on this line of Democratic messaging.
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Newsom donates $100K to DeSantis' opponent in Florida governor's race: 'I don't like bullies'
"Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's donating $100,000 to Ron DeSantis' opponent in Florida's gubernatorial election in November.
What's in the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit that was released to the public
The Justice Department has officially released the affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida home. A judge ruled Thursday the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Joseph Moreno, a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues to discuss the unsealing of the document.
Near-total abortion bans in effect in 11 states
More than two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the fight over abortion rights continues. Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke to a Louisiana woman who is now part of the national conversation.
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
Ron DeSantis Touted the Arrest of 20 People for Illegally Voting. Some Say They Were Told They Were Eligible.
Last Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference announcing the arrest of 20 people for illegally voting, many of them for voting despite having a felony record for murder or sex offenses. "They did not go through any process, they did not get their rights restored, and...
Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
Louisiana woman says she was denied an abortion after fetus developed rare condition: "I was carrying my baby to bury my baby"
A woman whose fetus developed a rare, almost always fatal condition has been thrust into the national spotlight after she said she was denied an abortion in Louisiana. Her ordeal comes as the fight over abortion rights continues at the state level, with some states making it almost impossible to access the procedure.
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
Kansas abortion vote recount confirms original result, leaving election denier and GOP activist $120,000 bill
A recount of Kansas' landslide abortion vote left the result unchanged on Sunday. A GOP anti-abortion activist and an election denier are now liable for the recount's $120,000 cost. One said he would not pay for one of the counties re-counted, saying officials made a mistake. A $120,000 recount of...
Mega Millions winner has yet to claim $1.3 billion prize
The person who won this year's $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery has yet to claim the jackpot nearly a month after the ticket was sold. The unknown individual bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It marked the third-largest single winning in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions prize. Lottery officials said they're still waiting to hear from the winner.
"Texas miracle died in Uvalde": Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas
A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports. Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle...
Preparing for blast off to the moon
Artemis 1, NASA's first mission to the moon in 50 years, is scheduled to launch Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the uncrewed mission is successful, it will pave the way to have humans return to the lunar surface in 2025. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis Campaign Development Mark Kirasich, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the preparation ahead of the launch including why it has taken so long to get another moon mission.
Homeschooling grows in popularity in wake of pandemic
As students head back to school, not all are returning to the classroom. Class is back in session for the Snively family near Louisville, Kentucky. Valeri Snively, a former teacher, is homeschooling her three children. "It's just really nice to have the freedom to be able to pick and choose...
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
A Florida school district rejected a donation of dictionaries due to its book freeze
A rotary club in Venice has donated 300 dictionaries annually to the school district for 15 years. This is the first time they have been rejected.
