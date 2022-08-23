Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
Son of former LSU DB brings intellect, pedigree to Destrehan offense — and defense
Jai Eugene Jr. learned plenty about football by being around his father, Jai Sr., when the elder played cornerback for LSU from 2006 through 2010. Now a senior at Destrehan — that’s the same high school his father attended — the younger Eugene has a wealth of knowledge he hopes can bring the Wildcats a Class 5A state championship.
Saints trim their roster to 80 players
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released five players to get their roster down to 80 players. The Saints released QB KJ. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo and TE Chris Herndon. They reached injury settlements with both LT Sage Doxtate, and DT Jaleel Johnson and they placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.
L'Observateur
East St. John has plenty of returning starters
RESERVE — East St. John had a tough year off of the field last season, but this season, the Wildcats return many of their starters from last season. East St. John comes off of a 3-4 year. “I’m really, really excited about my team this year,” East St. John...
FNF31: Live Louisiana football scores — August 26
Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores from your local teams here and don't forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K
According to the lawyers, the settlement will range from $12 million to $15 million dollars, meaning each victim will have a chance of receiving over $17,000 dollars.
Man released from New Orleans prison after serving 36 years for crime he didn’t commit
NEW ORLEANS — A man convicted of rape as a teenager was freed from prison after a judge threw out his rape conviction. Sullivan Walter was 17 when he was arrested and charged with rape in New Orleans. Walter had been accused in a case where a rapist went into the home of a victim, held a knife to her throat, and threatened to harm her 8-year-old son, The Associated Press reported.
Newell: Cantrell recall will succeed if organized right
The recall petition to remove LaToya Cantrell from the New Orleans Mayor’s Office can succeed in getting the more than 53,342 signatures it needs, if it is handled the right way.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car thieves steal New Orleans doctor’s laptop
New Orleans doctor Reena John was shaken up after her laptop with valuable documents was stolen when her vehicle in front of her Irish Channel condo.
Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD
According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.
Woman shot multiple times, killed in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot multiple in New Orleans East in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block...
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a […]
118 thousand passengers expected to depart from New Orleans airport on Labor Day weekend
According to the Transportation Security Administration, if you get caught with weapons in your bag you can expect some jail time and you might have to pay as much as $13,000 dollars in fines.
