New Orleans, LA

Tina Howell

Saints trim their roster to 80 players

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released five players to get their roster down to 80 players. The Saints released QB KJ. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo and TE Chris Herndon. They reached injury settlements with both LT Sage Doxtate, and DT Jaleel Johnson and they placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

East St. John has plenty of returning starters

RESERVE — East St. John had a tough year off of the field last season, but this season, the Wildcats return many of their starters from last season. East St. John comes off of a 3-4 year. “I’m really, really excited about my team this year,” East St. John...
RESERVE, LA
msn.com

A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
SLIDELL, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man released from New Orleans prison after serving 36 years for crime he didn’t commit

NEW ORLEANS — A man convicted of rape as a teenager was freed from prison after a judge threw out his rape conviction. Sullivan Walter was 17 when he was arrested and charged with rape in New Orleans. Walter had been accused in a case where a rapist went into the home of a victim, held a knife to her throat, and threatened to harm her 8-year-old son, The Associated Press reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WREG

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a […]
