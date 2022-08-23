ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Salon

The best way to unclog every drain in your home

There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
Food Network

How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

Since cast-iron pans can handle heavy-duty cooking, you might have a bit of a mess to clean up when you're done cooking — but don't worry, no matter how you prefer to clean your pan, it can take it. Here, a step-by-step guide. Step 1: Clean the pan while...
CNET

You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
