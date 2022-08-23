Police: 5-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A young boy has died after being shot in the face on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in a home on Oakfield Avenue near 7 Mile and Southfield roads.

Reports from WXYZ say the 5-year-old child and his 6-year-old sibling were playing with an unsecured gun they found in the home when it went off, shooting the 5-year-old boy in the eye.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports that the child’s uncle, who was home at the time of the shooting, took him next door and asked the neighbor to take the boy to the hospital. The child later died from his injuries.

The uncle is currently in police custody for questioning while the investigation by Detroit police continues.

This is a developing story.