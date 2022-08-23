DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton announced it's investing 235,906 dollars of its American Rescue Plan funds for broadband services. ARPA Funding is being used for Dayton’s Recovery Plan which includes $55 million dollars, $2.1 million of which has been allocated to amenity improvements like the fiber inventory identifying where improvements in digital access need to be made.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO