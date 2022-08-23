Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New Dayton-area industrial park aims to draw companies, create jobs
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crews working on a new industrial park in the Dayton region are making headway. The project likely will spark the arrival of companies and new workers. The Trotwood site has been cleared and concrete for the 200,000-square-foot speculative building will be poured next week,...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton invests over $230,000 for broadband, West Daytonians weigh in
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton announced it's investing 235,906 dollars of its American Rescue Plan funds for broadband services. ARPA Funding is being used for Dayton’s Recovery Plan which includes $55 million dollars, $2.1 million of which has been allocated to amenity improvements like the fiber inventory identifying where improvements in digital access need to be made.
ohparent.com
9 Awesome Events in Southwest Ohio This Weekend
From Dayton to Cincinnati, SW Ohio is booming with tons of fun kids activities, vendor shopping, chicken wing specials and a Toyota Camry giveaway! Check out all the deets here:. Waynesville Summer Harvest | Friday 5p-9p | Waynesville. Shopping, live music, food, drinks and fun at the Waynesville Summer Harvest!...
Remembering Roger Glass: The legacy Dayton-area entrepreneur, philanthropist leaves behind
DAYTON — The City of Dayton has lost one of its icons— Roger Glass. Glass was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and was named “Daytonian of the Year” in 2019. He was 79-years-old when he passed away in hospice care Wednesday. Glass was...
Premier Health hosting several opportunities for a mobile mammogram screening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With its mobile mammography coach, Premier Health is making it simpler for busy women to receive their yearly mammogram screening. The coach travels to companies, public places, and events throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach offers both conventional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technologies to identify breast...
dayton247now.com
Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - Movie in the Park - Northwest Recreation Center
Bring your blanket or lawn chairs to the park and see a family-friendly movie under the stars. Popcorn and fun are provided!
dayton.com
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
Study: Dayton one of 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is considered to be one of the 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters, according to a new report from the website, Lifehacker.com. >>INITIAL STORY: 15 Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed; EF4 traveled 20 miles, over half-mile wide. It looked at data from the...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton making investment in broadband
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton will make an investment of more than $200,000 to close the gap in broadband access. The initial project is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from money granted to the city by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021. The plan...
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
dayton247now.com
Walmart to spend $75M on updates to Dayton-area stores
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Some area Walmart shoppers will see updates to their local stores. The retail giant announced $75 million in renovations are planned for 12 stores in the region, including Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood and Greenville. The project will result in more area jobs. Updates will include...
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
dayton247now.com
Miracle Clubhouse members, Dayton Police get together for kickball game
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Members of the Miracle Clubhouse and the Dayton Police Department came together Thursday for some friendly competition and fellowship, during the second annual Community Kickball Game. The second-annual event, hosted by the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, celebrated mental wellness and included free pizza. The Goodwill Easter...
msn.com
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911 operator in Montgomery County, she...
dayton.com
U.S. Senior Women’s Open volunteers ‘crucial’ as pro golf returns to NCR, Kettering
KETTERING — National exposure returns to NCR Country Club’s South course as the U.S. Senior Women’s Open starts today, a four-day run expected to provide a regional boost. An event organizer called the more than 400 senior open volunteers “crucial to the success” of the tournament as...
msn.com
Democrats Nan Whaley, Tim Ryan make debate plans, but Republicans Mike DeWine, J.D. Vance hesitate
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are seeking to hold debates this campaign season, but their Republican rivals haven’t yet said whether they’ll agree to participate. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to agree to debate...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn Kroger to re-open after $1.9 million remodel
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) - The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger has announced the grand re-opening of the Fairborn Kroger. The store underwent a $1.975 million remodel that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments, upgraded Starbucks, and center store reset to improve the shopping experience for the 145,952 sq. foot location.
daytonlocal.com
The Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs
The sunflower field at Whitehall Farm in Yellow Springs is back this year, and expected to bloom within the next few weeks. Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs expected to bloom mid September. Every year, several acres of sunflowers burst into bloom in a field along U.S. 68, attracting hundreds of...
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners
Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
