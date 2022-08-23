ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

New Dayton-area industrial park aims to draw companies, create jobs

TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crews working on a new industrial park in the Dayton region are making headway. The project likely will spark the arrival of companies and new workers. The Trotwood site has been cleared and concrete for the 200,000-square-foot speculative building will be poured next week,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton invests over $230,000 for broadband, West Daytonians weigh in

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton announced it's investing 235,906 dollars of its American Rescue Plan funds for broadband services. ARPA Funding is being used for Dayton’s Recovery Plan which includes $55 million dollars, $2.1 million of which has been allocated to amenity improvements like the fiber inventory identifying where improvements in digital access need to be made.
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

9 Awesome Events in Southwest Ohio This Weekend

From Dayton to Cincinnati, SW Ohio is booming with tons of fun kids activities, vendor shopping, chicken wing specials and a Toyota Camry giveaway! Check out all the deets here:. Waynesville Summer Harvest | Friday 5p-9p | Waynesville. Shopping, live music, food, drinks and fun at the Waynesville Summer Harvest!...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Premier Health hosting several opportunities for a mobile mammogram screening

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With its mobile mammography coach, Premier Health is making it simpler for busy women to receive their yearly mammogram screening. The coach travels to companies, public places, and events throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach offers both conventional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technologies to identify breast...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend

A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton making investment in broadband

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton will make an investment of more than $200,000 to close the gap in broadband access. The initial project is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from money granted to the city by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021. The plan...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Walmart to spend $75M on updates to Dayton-area stores

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Some area Walmart shoppers will see updates to their local stores. The retail giant announced $75 million in renovations are planned for 12 stores in the region, including Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood and Greenville. The project will result in more area jobs. Updates will include...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miracle Clubhouse members, Dayton Police get together for kickball game

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Members of the Miracle Clubhouse and the Dayton Police Department came together Thursday for some friendly competition and fellowship, during the second annual Community Kickball Game. The second-annual event, hosted by the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, celebrated mental wellness and included free pizza. The Goodwill Easter...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fairborn Kroger to re-open after $1.9 million remodel

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) - The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger has announced the grand re-opening of the Fairborn Kroger. The store underwent a $1.975 million remodel that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments, upgraded Starbucks, and center store reset to improve the shopping experience for the 145,952 sq. foot location.
FAIRBORN, OH
daytonlocal.com

The Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs

The sunflower field at Whitehall Farm in Yellow Springs is back this year, and expected to bloom within the next few weeks. Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs expected to bloom mid September. Every year, several acres of sunflowers burst into bloom in a field along U.S. 68, attracting hundreds of...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners

Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

