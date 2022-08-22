Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
KYTV
Why a Springfield homeless shelter filed lawsuit against the state of Missouri and the Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The non-profit Springfield-based organization that runs Eden Village and Revive 66 Campground homeless shelters is suing the state of Missouri and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit claims a recently-passed house bill concerning the homeless is unconstitutional. The Gathering Tree was formed 12 years ago by...
sgfcitizen.org
Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead
Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lower adoption fees at Humane Society of Missouri on National Dog Day
ST. LOUIS – Friday is National Dog Day and the Humane Society of Missouri is celebrating by reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs. Pitbulls and pit mixes are available for $25, and all other breeds are being reduced by $50. Anyone who already has a furry companion of their own can celebrate by walking […]
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Budget Project Says Parson’s Tax Cut Plan Puts Missouri at Risk of Dire Budget Cuts
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
K9 Lor was laid to rest Friday in Springfield
Retired Greene County Sheriff K9 Lor was laid to rest today. Lor's handler and owner James Craigmyle was joined at the service by Greene County deputies and other friends and family.
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general says Biden is declaring war on American energy
ATLANTA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Atlanta, Mo., Wednesday night. KTVO had a chance to speak with Schmitt about a lawsuit that Missouri is a part of against the Biden administration. Seventeen states filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn the president's...
Scammers pose as police calling to demand money
Sheriff's departments from Missouri and Illinois warned the public about scam artists pretending to be deputy sheriffs.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Fact Finders: Will recreational marijuana impact auto insurance rates in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s comments on the recreational marijuana ballot issue are making headlines across the state. He says, “I think that thing’s a disaster.”. Since the issue is in the news, one of our viewers wrote, “I’m concerned that if the leisure...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
sgfcitizen.org
Free country, free music: Saturday fest at Mother’s held to register young voters
On Saturday afternoon, bands and speakers will converge at Mother’s Brewing Company during Springfield’s first Votestock, a free music event designed to register young voters. Jacob Brower, secretary/treasurer of the nonpartisan Vote 417 PAC, said the event was created in response to a new wave of voting laws...
sgfcitizen.org
Road serving the Springfield Underground set for improvement
One of Springfield’s key industrial roads will get a $3.1 million upgrade. The city of Springfield announced Aug. 25 it received a $1.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The grant, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, is for highway and transportation projects in communities where a decline in coal use impacts industry.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
kbia.org
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Comments / 0