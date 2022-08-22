ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
sgfcitizen.org

Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead

Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Budget Project Says Parson’s Tax Cut Plan Puts Missouri at Risk of Dire Budget Cuts

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
sgfcitizen.org

Road serving the Springfield Underground set for improvement

One of Springfield’s key industrial roads will get a $3.1 million upgrade. The city of Springfield announced Aug. 25 it received a $1.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The grant, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, is for highway and transportation projects in communities where a decline in coal use impacts industry.
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
KTTS

Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
