Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Road serving the Springfield Underground set for improvement
One of Springfield’s key industrial roads will get a $3.1 million upgrade. The city of Springfield announced Aug. 25 it received a $1.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The grant, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, is for highway and transportation projects in communities where a decline in coal use impacts industry.
sgfcitizen.org
Column: SAAB in Springfield schools— Who is really discriminatory?
Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.
sgfcitizen.org
Majestic sites at Elephant Rocks State Park worth the visit
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Elephant Rocks State Park, about three-and-a-half hours from central Springfield, is a sprawling 131...
sgfcitizen.org
Elephant Rocks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins: More to do and places to stay
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. A weekend trip to Elephant Rocks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins will obviously include lots of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sgfcitizen.org
Harmony House domestic violence shelter names new director
Harmony House, Greene County’s only shelter for survivors of domestic violence, will soon have a new leader. The nonprofit’s board of directors named Jared Alexander the new executive director starting Dec. 19. Alexander currently serves as Harmony House’s philanthropy director. Lisa Farmer, who has served as executive...
sgfcitizen.org
Johnson’s Shut-Ins: Mother Nature’s water park
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Missouri’s most famous natural water park, Johnson’s Shut-Ins is a geologic wonderland nestled in...
sgfcitizen.org
‘Honeyboy’ Johnson: ‘He’d do anything for anybody who needed something’
James Louis Johnson Sr. was known by many names. His friends called him James or Jim. His work colleagues called him JJ. His family called him Dad or Grandpa or Unc. All those are easily understood. But he also was known as Honeyboy. That one takes a bit of explanation.…
sgfcitizen.org
Biden’s student loan forgiveness will affect huge chunk of Evangel, MSU and Drury grads
In a widely anticipated move, President Joe Biden’s administration announced their student debt relief plan on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The three-part plan, enacted via executive action, forgives up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers, extends the repayment pause through December 31, 2022, and establishes an income-driven repayment plan that prevents undergraduate students with federal debt from paying more than 5 percent of their discretionary income on the loan.
Comments / 0