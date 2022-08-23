WATCH: Former Tigers quarterback scores on a long touchdown run

It wasn’t all that long ago that Danny Etling was making plays like this in purple and gold. During a Green Bay Packers preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Etling got to show off his speed as he takes a read option 51-yards to the house.

Etling was the starting quarterback for LSU for two seasons in which he played in 24 games finishing with a record of 16-7 while throwing for 4,586 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 60% for his college career.

He has bounced around multiple NFL teams during his short tenure. He’s made stops at New England, Atlanta, Seattle, Minnesota, Jacksonville, and Green Bay so far. Hopefully, he can stay with the Packers for a while.

They could be looking for a new quarterback in the not-so-distant future as Aaron Rodgers could be entering the final stretch of his career. Etling was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the New England Patriots as a backup for Tom Brady.

