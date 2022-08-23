Read full article on original website
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
VIDEO: Auburn's newest commit Daquayvious Sorey goes crazy in season opener
CHIPLEY, Florida - Just a few short hours after Daquayvious Sorey announced his commitment to Auburn, the Top247 wide receiver got his senior season started. The Chipley Tigers faced off against the Rutherford Rams on Friday night. Sorey got his senior season going in a big way with a pair...
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
Minnesota Football transfers under the PJ Fleck: How have they fared elsewhere?
The transfer portal altered the college athletics landscape in 2018 when it was introduced, and the movement that stems from it is showing no sign of slowing down as we enter Year 3 of its existence. Starting Oct. 15 of 2018, student athletes were allowed to enter their names into a transfer portal, which allows schools to initiate contact with them. While a player entering their name in the transfer portal does not mean a player intends to transfer, the portal's presence gave athletes options they didn't have before. Athletes can pursue and talk to other schools without restriction, all the while remaining enrolled at their present school.
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
Kansas football WRs Tanaka Scott, Trevor Wilson arrested for alleged aggravated assault, per report
Kansas football players Tanaka Scott and Trevor Wilson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Exact details of the incident are not yet clear, though the Capital-Journal says the reports were confirmed through the Douglas County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office.
Fired Up: Will Jerome Tang's roster lift Kansas State out of the bottom third of the Big 12?
The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald if, even with the recent additions of Keyontae Johnson and Anthony Thomas to complete new coach Jerome Tang's 13-player roster, can the Wildcats place better than in the bottom third of the Big 12 race. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
USC football: WR Jordan Addison makes surprising comments on adjusting to Trojans
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to enter his junior year in 2022 after two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wideout, after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison joins...
Rams-Bengals fight: Aaron Donald swings helmet during 'melee' at joint practice, punches thrown per reports
A major fight broke out between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players Thursday during a joint-practice between the two NFL teams, according to reporters in attendance. The incident was reportedly sparked when things got heated between Bengals tackle La'el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, leading to a swarm of players getting involved in what was described as a "melee" with punches thrown.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Live Updates: Five-star Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill kicks off senior season against New Braunfels
The high school football season kicks off across Texas this weekend with a ton of great matchups across the state. Denton Ryan will be among several teams getting going on Thursday night when the Raiders square off against New Braunfels at Mary Hardin Baylor Stadium at 7 p.m CT. Five-star...
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette talks his top 10 schools, timeline
BALTIMORE, Md.-- Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette cut his list to ten schools last week. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound four star is down to Arizona State, Boston College, UCSB, Georgia Tech, VCU, Buffalo, SMU, DePaul, St. John’s, and Dayton. So far Allette hasn’t taken any visits but plans on using all five of his official visits.
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
BREAKING: Edge Armel Mukam Flips from Stanford to Notre Dame
Woodberry Forest (Va.) high school three-star edge-rusher Armel Mukam had been committed to Stanford since June 26. However, when Notre Dame came calling, everything changed. On Wednesday, the 6-4, 250-pounder announced his decision to flip from the Cardinal to the Fighting Irish. He is the newest member of the Notre Dame commit list.
