ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team

Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
247Sports

Minnesota Football transfers under the PJ Fleck: How have they fared elsewhere?

The transfer portal altered the college athletics landscape in 2018 when it was introduced, and the movement that stems from it is showing no sign of slowing down as we enter Year 3 of its existence. Starting Oct. 15 of 2018, student athletes were allowed to enter their names into a transfer portal, which allows schools to initiate contact with them. While a player entering their name in the transfer portal does not mean a player intends to transfer, the portal's presence gave athletes options they didn't have before. Athletes can pursue and talk to other schools without restriction, all the while remaining enrolled at their present school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fired Up: Will Jerome Tang's roster lift Kansas State out of the bottom third of the Big 12?

The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald if, even with the recent additions of Keyontae Johnson and Anthony Thomas to complete new coach Jerome Tang's 13-player roster, can the Wildcats place better than in the bottom third of the Big 12 race. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gpa#Notre Dame
247Sports

Rams-Bengals fight: Aaron Donald swings helmet during 'melee' at joint practice, punches thrown per reports

A major fight broke out between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players Thursday during a joint-practice between the two NFL teams, according to reporters in attendance. The incident was reportedly sparked when things got heated between Bengals tackle La'el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, leading to a swarm of players getting involved in what was described as a "melee" with punches thrown.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
247Sports

Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BREAKING: Edge Armel Mukam Flips from Stanford to Notre Dame

Woodberry Forest (Va.) high school three-star edge-rusher Armel Mukam had been committed to Stanford since June 26. However, when Notre Dame came calling, everything changed. On Wednesday, the 6-4, 250-pounder announced his decision to flip from the Cardinal to the Fighting Irish. He is the newest member of the Notre Dame commit list.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy