Springfield, MO

Comments / 25

Rob Forshy
3d ago

it shouldn't be any flags except for the United States flag and the state flag. if every organization had a flag there wouldn't be room for the chalkboard. someone needs to tell these people they're not that special.

Reply(1)
6
Tiptop101
3d ago

There shouldn't be flags whatsoever floating at school is a place of learning and not a place for people's patriotic, political or religious beliefs.

Reply
4
Tracy Franklin
3d ago

If they wanna have those flags then put up a school just for them.

Reply(9)
6
 

Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Comments / 0

