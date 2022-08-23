Read full article on original website
Rob Forshy
3d ago
it shouldn't be any flags except for the United States flag and the state flag. if every organization had a flag there wouldn't be room for the chalkboard. someone needs to tell these people they're not that special.
6
Tiptop101
3d ago
There shouldn't be flags whatsoever floating at school is a place of learning and not a place for people's patriotic, political or religious beliefs.
4
Tracy Franklin
3d ago
If they wanna have those flags then put up a school just for them.
6
sgfcitizen.org
Column: SAAB in Springfield schools— Who is really discriminatory?
Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.
More students are walking to Springfield schools, and crossing guards are struggling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With the school year starting back up, drivers can expect more foot traffic as students make their way to and from school. But this year, organizations are struggling to find enough crossing guards to keep them safe. “The staffing issues are number one,” said crossing guard John Allen. Allen is also a supervisor […]
Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags
Protesters gathered at a Missouri high school after a principal asked teachers to remove gay pride flags from their classrooms just as the school year was beginning.
IFLScience
Missouri School District Brings Back Spanking For Students – Here's Why That's A Bad Idea
A school district in Missouri has announced it will be allowing the use of a paddle as corporal punishment in schools, so long as they have parental consent. The district covers around 1,900 students and stopped using spanking in 2001, but now has reversed the decision as a means to violently keep students in line.
sgfcitizen.org
Free country, free music: Saturday fest at Mother’s held to register young voters
On Saturday afternoon, bands and speakers will converge at Mother’s Brewing Company during Springfield’s first Votestock, a free music event designed to register young voters. Jacob Brower, secretary/treasurer of the nonpartisan Vote 417 PAC, said the event was created in response to a new wave of voting laws...
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
Cassville School District returning “corporal punishment” for students
CASSVILLE, Mo.– An old-school discipline method is making its way back to school in one local school district. We have learned that the Cassville School District is bringing back corporal punishment for students. Under the new policy, students could be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort for parents and […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christian Action Ministries to open new facility
Christian Action Ministries announced they will be opening a new facility on Monday, Aug. 29 at the former Branson Family Fun Center site. The 15,000 square foot facility at 2400 State Highway 165 will provide CAM with permanent office space and meeting rooms. The center will be the focal point for the ministry’s “Neighbor to Neighbor” campaign which brings truckloads of food to area communities to help feed the hungry.
sgfcitizen.org
Road serving the Springfield Underground set for improvement
One of Springfield’s key industrial roads will get a $3.1 million upgrade. The city of Springfield announced Aug. 25 it received a $1.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The grant, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, is for highway and transportation projects in communities where a decline in coal use impacts industry.
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KYTV
Why a Springfield homeless shelter filed lawsuit against the state of Missouri and the Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The non-profit Springfield-based organization that runs Eden Village and Revive 66 Campground homeless shelters is suing the state of Missouri and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit claims a recently-passed house bill concerning the homeless is unconstitutional. The Gathering Tree was formed 12 years ago by...
sgfcitizen.org
Harmony House domestic violence shelter names new director
Harmony House, Greene County’s only shelter for survivors of domestic violence, will soon have a new leader. The nonprofit’s board of directors named Jared Alexander the new executive director starting Dec. 19. Alexander currently serves as Harmony House’s philanthropy director. Lisa Farmer, who has served as executive...
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
