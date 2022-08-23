Read full article on original website
Related
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
Hiker who disappeared in flash flooding at Zion National Park is found dead
The body of a hiker who vanished during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park last week was found Monday, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, a group of sandstone cliffs in a southeast section of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people
About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pacific Northwest may set records for heat duration this weekend
Extreme heat is forecast (again) through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Triple-digit temperatures are suspected in the deaths of at least four people.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Drought-hit rivers across the world reveal treasures — and a worrying future
Heat waves and drought are hitting communities across the world, threatening supplies of energy and food while causing rivers from Europe’s Danube to China’s Yangtze to dry up. In the United States, these receding water levels have exposed human remains and dinosaur tracks. Elsewhere, they have revealed relics...
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flash Flood Warning for Arizona, New Mexico, Texas Amid Monsoon Activity
Arizona and New Mexico could see "prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding" on Saturday.
Flash floods strand 1,000 people in California's Death Valley National Park
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Flash flooding triggered by a near-record downpour on Friday over one of the hottest, driest spots on Earth has stranded nearly 1,000 people inside California's Death Valley National Park and forced its temporary closure, park officials said.
Surfline
Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California
More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flash Floods Pounded Southwestern National Parks This Past Weekend
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Heavy rains and flash flooding in the Southwest this weekend prompted rescues at two national parks and left one tourist missing...
Northern lights could be seen in some states Wednesday night
People living in the northern U.S. states might be able to see the rare occurrence tonight. People living in the northern part of the United States and Canada might be able to see the aurora borealis on Wednesday night. Typically, the northern lights are not seen so far south, but...
Third of staff laid off at major New Zealand ski field as warm winter leaves slopes barren
An unseasonably warm and wet winter, brought on in part by climate change, has left one of New Zealand’s most popular skiing spots barren and rocky during peak season, forcing the operator of its two main ski fields to lay off a third of its staff and temporarily close a site.
Body of female hiker found after flash floods overwhelm Utah park
A friend says Jetal Agnihotri wanted to explore the picturesque Narrows gorge despite flood warnings issued for southern Utah on Friday. The body of a missing hiker from Arizona who got swept up amid flash flooding in Utah’s Zion National Park was recovered from a river several miles downstream following a four-day search effort, officials said Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
These Arizona Falls Are Higher Than Niagara Falls, When You’re Most Likely To See Them
It doesn’t happen often, but when conditions are just right, visitors who have traveled to the. Grand Falls in the Navajo Nation just outside Flagstaff, Arizona, learn why the attraction’s nickname is the “Chocolate Falls.” And that’s exactly what happened recently. “Sightseers in Arizona witnessed...
AOL Corp
Tracks left by 'lizard earthquake god' unearthed amid ongoing drought
As waterways continue to dry up amid a summer of droughts, long-submerged relics have resurfaced on at least three continents. And, as one river dries up in Texas, dinosaur footprints dating back over 113 million years have been revealed, including some left by one of the largest creatures to have ever roamed the Earth.
deseret.com
Drought helps uncover dinosaur tracks in Texas
The world is grappling with droughts across many regions. But this challenge comes with surprises. The dried-up Lake Mead, for example, has revealed human remains. Meanwhile, in Texas, the parched Paluxy River that runs through the Dinosaur Valley State Park unveiled dinosaur tracks. These prints belong to Acrocanthosaurus. “This was...
Comments / 1