AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
The Associated Press

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun...
Surfline

Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California

More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
Florence Carmela

Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches

Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
AccuWeather

Body of female hiker found after flash floods overwhelm Utah park

A friend says Jetal Agnihotri wanted to explore the picturesque Narrows gorge despite flood warnings issued for southern Utah on Friday. The body of a missing hiker from Arizona who got swept up amid flash flooding in Utah’s Zion National Park was recovered from a river several miles downstream following a four-day search effort, officials said Tuesday.
AOL Corp

Tracks left by 'lizard earthquake god' unearthed amid ongoing drought

As waterways continue to dry up amid a summer of droughts, long-submerged relics have resurfaced on at least three continents. And, as one river dries up in Texas, dinosaur footprints dating back over 113 million years have been revealed, including some left by one of the largest creatures to have ever roamed the Earth.
deseret.com

Drought helps uncover dinosaur tracks in Texas

The world is grappling with droughts across many regions. But this challenge comes with surprises. The dried-up Lake Mead, for example, has revealed human remains. Meanwhile, in Texas, the parched Paluxy River that runs through the Dinosaur Valley State Park unveiled dinosaur tracks. These prints belong to Acrocanthosaurus. “This was...
