Rossville, GA

Suspect sought for shooting in Cleveland Thursday night

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday morning):. Cleveland Police have identified a suspect in this case. They're looking for 25-year-old Shaquay Dodd on attempted second degree murder charges. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the victim, a 27-year-old man, went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later...
CLEVELAND, TN
Chattanooga man arrested in large drug bust Thursday, HCSO says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in a large drug bust Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit searched 6605 Flagstone Drive in reference to an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of narcotics.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
A journey through the Flying Squirrel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As we land on the runway of Squirrel Week, Max Poppe and Dan Rose takes Josh Robinson on a walk-through the Flying Squirrel to see what is new. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
EAST RIDGE, TN
2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On August 1st Walker County Sherriff's deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired...
ROSSVILLE, GA
EPB launches 25-gig internet community-wide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — EPB says it is launching the fastest residential internet service available anywhere in the country. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says with this new internet speed Chattanooga has the potential to unlock cutting edge technical innovation. With this internet speed students, businesses, and workers will have the fastest internet we have ever seen says Mayor Kelly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

