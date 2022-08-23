Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. Ware
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
Good Samaritans pull driver from crashed truck before it burst into flames near I-75
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 good Samaritans were in the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A post on CFD's Facebook page says the accident happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. Witnesses called 911 to say a pickup...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47
JASPER, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
WTVC
One person shot, killed on I-24 in Marion County Tuesday, says sheriff
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Marion County Tuesday evening, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett. The incident appears to have happened while traffic on the interstate was backed up due to...
WTVC
Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (August 25th):. Matt Blansett's funeral will take place at 5 p.m. Central time on Saturday at the South Pittsburg High School gymnasium, at 717 Elm Avenue in South Pittsburg. Visitation will take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on that day. Matt was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Suspect sought for shooting in Cleveland Thursday night
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday morning):. Cleveland Police have identified a suspect in this case. They're looking for 25-year-old Shaquay Dodd on attempted second degree murder charges. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the victim, a 27-year-old man, went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later...
WTVC
Chattanooga man arrested in large drug bust Thursday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in a large drug bust Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit searched 6605 Flagstone Drive in reference to an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of narcotics.
WTVC
Community leaders supporting Chattanooga police chief in reassignment of 15 officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the steps of City Hall Chattanooga clergy members, local leaders, and representatives came together to support Police Chief Celeste Murphy following her decision to reassign 15 officers with allegations of misrepresentation or untruthfulness. The City of Chattanooga says it has reached a resolution with groups...
WTVC
Update: Helicopter that crashed was returning from missing person search, says TBI
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) tells our newsroom in an email that the helicopter that crashed was returning from a search for a missing person. TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says in an email, "it appears the crew was returning from pursuing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
False report prompts heavy police response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone falsely reported to police a shooting that happened at the home of 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning. Rep. Greene shared the news on her Twitter page Wednesday morning, saying "Last night, I was swatted just after...
WTVC
A journey through the Flying Squirrel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As we land on the runway of Squirrel Week, Max Poppe and Dan Rose takes Josh Robinson on a walk-through the Flying Squirrel to see what is new. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
WTVC
Dalton man found guilty of criminal attempt to commit rape, burglary by Whitfield Co jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Dalton man was found guilty of burglary and two counts of criminal attempt to commit rape by a Whitfield County jury Friday, according to the District Attorney. 21-year-old Carlos Adrian Garcia of north Dalton was found guilty by a Whitfield County jury for two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Chattanooga man arrested in drug bust for fentanyl, marijuana, narcotics, says HCSO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is facing charges in a large drug bust involving fentanyl, marijuana, narcotics, and over $14,000, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit searched a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon...
WTVC
2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On August 1st Walker County Sherriff's deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired...
WTVC
Former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 statutory rape charges in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — A former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night. An indictment says Hammontree is accused of having sexual contact with...
WTVC
Community helping Hamilton County teachers beat the deadline for new act in Tennessee
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new act passed by Governor Lee is causing teachers state wide to fight for literacy in their schools. And with a deadline to log books approaching fast, the Hamilton County community is helping teachers out. Governor Lee signed the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022....
WTVC
Hamilton County footing the bill for school lunches as inflation raises prices
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inflation: It’s brought up our gas prices and made finding an affordable apartment difficult. Now, it’s increasing school lunch prices and Hamilton County is footing the bill. Hamilton County Schools have seen a substantial growth in school meal costs this year. “We're paying...
WTVC
Rhea County Middle School student injured in football game is on path to recovery
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Family members of the injured Rhea Middle School student, Latterius Donegan tell us he is making a speedy recovery. The 8th grader told his family he bent his neck, had problems breathing and could not feel anything on the left side of his body.
WTVC
EPB launches 25-gig internet community-wide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — EPB says it is launching the fastest residential internet service available anywhere in the country. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says with this new internet speed Chattanooga has the potential to unlock cutting edge technical innovation. With this internet speed students, businesses, and workers will have the fastest internet we have ever seen says Mayor Kelly.
WTVC
Cleveland man convicted of 1990 killing of ex-wife at church pleads for parole Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted of murdering his ex-wife at a church in 1990 pleaded for his parole for a fourth time Tuesday morning in Cleveland. Larry Kelley was convicted of shooting Brenda Wilson in the back in the parking lot of the Church of the Harvest in Cleveland.
Comments / 0