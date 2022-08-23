Read full article on original website
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy shots show off-road supercar under development
In July this year, Lamborghini confirmed officially it is working on a more adventurous version of the Huracan by releasing revealing teaser images. The overall concept for the vehicle and its name will be shared with the Huracan Sterrato concept unveiled in 2019 and we have new spy photos showing the development progress made by the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based company so far.
Audi explains why it is doing separate F1 engine to Porsche
Audi says its decision to build a different engine to fellow Volkswagen Group manufacturer Porsche for its Formula 1 entry was made to help better integration with different chassis. The German car manufacturer finally confirmed its F1 entry for 2026 at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, revealing it would...
UK: Audi R8 drag races tuned RS3, RS Q8 in thrilling sibling showdown
The Audi R8 serves as the brand's supercar, but the automaker offers a slew of other high-performance models. The RS3 and RS Q8 roll off the assembly line with potent powertrains hiding under the bonnet, but the two competing against the R8 V10 Performance Spyder in the latest Carwow YouTube video aren't stock. This helps level the playing field between the three as they drag race each other.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe hits 203 mph top speed on Autobahn with ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
UK: Peugeot updates 3008 and 5008 SUVs with new trim levels
Peugeot has revamped its 3008 and 5008 SUV models with new trim levels that bring minor styling and interior tweaks. The two cars also benefit from a wider choice of powertrains across all trim levels, although some of the petrol-powered versions have seen prices increase slightly as a result. From...
Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies yet to officially announce their plans. But amid growing indications that confirmation of their intentions for 2026 is now imminent, Audi may be the first to...
Lamborghini Urus tuned to make 780 bhp with G-Power enhancements
G-Power started nearly 40 years ago by tuning BMW and BMW M models. It expanded its expertise to include Mercedes-AMG in 2014 and 2019 for Porsche. G-Power is now ready to grow again, this time tackling Lamborghini. It’s starting with the Urus SUV. The stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine...
McLaren Solus walkaround video reveals how you get in the supercar
McLaren plans to produce just 25 Solus GT supercars. McLaren has already sold all of them, so your chances of getting one are nil, but one of those 25 is Manny Khoshbin, who takes us behind the scenes with the track-only car. Khoshbin gets up close with it for a mini walkaround video.
Kia EV9 teased during testing ahead of full debut in Q1 2023
Kia offers the first official look at the development of the EV9 three-row electric crossover. While there are spy shots of the model testing, the example in these pictures wears a little less camouflage. The EV9 features vertical headlights on each edge of the nose. Pieces of trim span the...
Alpine investigating hydrogen power as F1’s future
Alpine has launched an evaluation study to determine whether or not hydrogen power could be the best direction for Formula 1’s long-term future. While the FIA recently signed off on plans for the next generation of F1 engines from 2026-2030 to be turbo hybrids run on fully sustainable fuels, there remains debate about where grand prix racing should position itself longer term as road cars transition to electric.
Must-see video: Tesla Model 3 destroyed in a massive hailstorm
Here is a story of a Tesla Model 3, which unluckily encountered a massive hailstorm in Alberta, Canada, and was completely destroyed. It happened on 1 August 2022 when Russ Osborne was driving his Model 3 northbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway South of Red Deer. He, and over 70 other vehicles, were caught by a massive hailstorm without any shelter in sight.
Videos of Tesla owners using children to test FSD removed from YouTube
YouTube has taken down at least two videos showing Tesla Full Self-Driving being tested to see if it would stop when detecting children in front of the vehicle. The videos were uploaded by known pro-Tesla content creators who apparently used their own children to gauge how FSD reacted to seeing kids on the road.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 "tribute to 906" honours 1967 Japanese Grand Prix
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a terrifically capable high-performance machine. As such, it looks quite natural sporting a racing paint scheme complete with a no. 8 roundel on the doors and bonnet. There's something very special about this particular combination, however. It's an ode to the race-winning Porsche 906 that conquered the 4th Japanese Grand Prix in 1967.
Porsche expects to build 80,000 Macan EVs a year starting in 2023
Porsche has high expectations from its upcoming fully electric Macan compact SUV as far as production volumes are concerned. More specifically, the automaker expects to build as many units of the Macan EV as the current combustion engine version. The target was revealed to Automobilwoche by Porsche production boss Albrecht Reimold.
Supercar Blondie gives a video tour of the Lexus LFA EV successor
Lexus is preparing to launch an entire series of electric models, which it previewed with several stunning concepts, one of which is seen as a successor to the iconic LFA sports car. It even has several design details that are a clear nod to the fire-breathing V10 original, but given that this new two-door will be fully-electric, the design has changed, mainly in the quest for improved aerodynamics.
Ricciardo and McLaren to part ways at end of 2022 F1 season
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren have agreed to part ways at the end of the current Formula 1 season, bringing a premature end to his tenure at the Woking-based squad. In the wake of the Australian’s ongoing difficulties to get on terms with teammate Lando Norris during their two years alongside each other, McLaren began a process several weeks ago to agree a separation.
France is paying drivers up to €4,000 to switch to E-bikes
France has long been in the spotlight when it comes to European countries pushing the green switch. With Paris recently implementing a plethora of new rules and regulations limiting the access of cars to the city centre, it’s clear that France wants its capital city to be a walkable city, prioritising the mobility of people rather than cars.
Koenigsegg increases CC850 production due to high demand
While Koenigsegg isn't disclosing the price of the CC850, the figure is very likely in the millions, judging by the Swedish supercar maker's previous offerings. There's good news if you have that much money to spare because the company is boosting the production number to 70 units, rather than the original 50-vehicle assembly plan.
Smart Car gets overlanding conversion with roof tent, stove, and sink
This heavily modified Smart Fortwo might be the world's tiniest overlander. The video above shows the pint-sized off-roader on a camping trip. The clip below chronicles the build from a stock vehicle into this rugged machine. One of the Smart's interesting features is that its plastic body panels are easily...
Tesla Cybertruck prototype doesn't appear to have air conditioning
According to an article posted by Teslarati, at least one of the current Tesla Cybertruck prototypes doesn't offer air conditioning as an option. The information was first revealed by Jack Griffiths Garage on Instagram, though it has since been taken down. Prior to the original Instagram post being deleted, Whole...
