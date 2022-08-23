ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

mesquite-news.com

Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness

A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

15 Romantic Getaways in San Antonio, Texas (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio, Texas is one of the most popular attractions in the beautiful state, known for its many exciting places to visit. If you and your loved one are looking for an incredible getaway, this destination is one to seriously consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
metro-magazine.com

Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity

Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
baylor.edu

Baylor alum breaks new ground in promotion to brigadier general

San Antonio and Baylor share a military connection that provides a natural fit for a groundbreaking brigadier general with decades of medical and military leadership. Dr. Deydre Teyhen (DPT ’95) was recently promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army and given command of San Antonio’s Brooke Army Medical Center. Notably, she is the first physical therapist ever promoted to brigadier general.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18 things to do in the San Antonio area this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Fall is a favorite season for many and it’s something to look forward to after the brutally hot summer Texas has experienced. It signals the return of pumpkin spice and kicks off the start of the holiday season with Halloween and Thanksgiving. This year, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Four Brothers Opens on San Antonio River Walk

Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa today announced the opening of Four Brothers. A contemporary, casual restaurant, this new dining experience invites guests to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern Southern Texas cuisine, accented with Latin & French flavors. “Four Brothers is taking a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Drs. Ruth Berggren and Tyler C. Curiel are a medical power couple. Berggren is an infectious disease doctor at the UT Health San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine who's been a fixture on local newscasts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Curiel — a nationally renowned cancer researcher — is the Daisy M. Skinner President’s Chair in Cancer Immunology Research at the same school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | August 25-27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

