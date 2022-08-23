Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness
A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
San Antonio's Torch of Friendship marked with abortion-rights message
It's unclear who put up the lettering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
15 Romantic Getaways in San Antonio, Texas (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio, Texas is one of the most popular attractions in the beautiful state, known for its many exciting places to visit. If you and your loved one are looking for an incredible getaway, this destination is one to seriously consider.
Where to find 18 of the best burgers in San Antonio
A juicy burger awaits you at these local spots.
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
KSAT 12
Help wanted: High school football season starts with referee shortage in San Antonio, across state
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas high school football season kicks off this weekend but one team often overlooked are the officials. There’s a shortage of referees across the San Antonio area and the state. Dave Maxwell, vice president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Association of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity
Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
baylor.edu
Baylor alum breaks new ground in promotion to brigadier general
San Antonio and Baylor share a military connection that provides a natural fit for a groundbreaking brigadier general with decades of medical and military leadership. Dr. Deydre Teyhen (DPT ’95) was recently promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army and given command of San Antonio’s Brooke Army Medical Center. Notably, she is the first physical therapist ever promoted to brigadier general.
KSAT 12
18 things to do in the San Antonio area this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Fall is a favorite season for many and it’s something to look forward to after the brutally hot summer Texas has experienced. It signals the return of pumpkin spice and kicks off the start of the holiday season with Halloween and Thanksgiving. This year, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a Houston-Born Singer Became a Tex-Mex Star in the 1930s
Lydia Mendoza was only a teenager when she became an icon of Mexican American music. The year was 1934. The song was “Mal Hombre,” or “Bad Man.” A brave choice for a solo debut, the bitter tango of lost innocence and contempt forever defined her. The lyrics, quite possibly a prostitute’s lament, struck a nerve.
Beto O'Rourke to hold meet-and-greet at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop
O'Rourke will be signing for his new book.
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
fsrmagazine.com
Four Brothers Opens on San Antonio River Walk
Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa today announced the opening of Four Brothers. A contemporary, casual restaurant, this new dining experience invites guests to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern Southern Texas cuisine, accented with Latin & French flavors. “Four Brothers is taking a...
San Antonio Current
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
Drs. Ruth Berggren and Tyler C. Curiel are a medical power couple. Berggren is an infectious disease doctor at the UT Health San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine who's been a fixture on local newscasts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Curiel — a nationally renowned cancer researcher — is the Daisy M. Skinner President’s Chair in Cancer Immunology Research at the same school.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | August 25-27, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
San Antonio clears homeless encampment as shelters struggle to keep up with demand
The number of people experiencing unsheltered chronic homelessness in San Antonio is up 4.5% since 2020.
San Antonio residents sign petitions against Helotes apartment development
Locals say it would disrupt wildlife and nature
Comments / 0