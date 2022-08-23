ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turnto10.com

Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools

(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket EMTs lose license after premature baby’s death

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Thursday that two Woonsocket EMT workers had their cardiac license suspended after how they handled an infants death. The Department of Health said Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin both failed to comply with EMS protocols on Aug. 1.
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…

The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts officials announce season’s first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample

Residents urged to use bug spray when outdoors. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year. The presence of WNV was confirmed today by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected July 11th in the town of Easton in Bristol County. No human or animal cases of WNV or Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) have been detected so far this year. There is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with this finding.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Providence Re-Starts Eviction Protection Program

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has unveiled a new program designed to help people in danger of being evicted from their homes. The mayor says the program is made up of the Housing Law Center of Rhode Island, Action for Rights and Equality and the Rhode Island Center for Justice and is funded through monies made available for the American Rescue Plan.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Newport, Other Departments Warn Of Scams

The Newport Water Division is informing customers about a potential scam. Impostor utility workers have reportedly approached customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth. Real Newport Water Division workers carry photo ID badges and drive clearly-marked vehicles. You should report any suspicious activity to your local police department. (Photo by OLIVIER...
NEWPORT, RI

