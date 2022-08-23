Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 patch notes: 5 biggest changes

It’s been a long and winding road to get here, but Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 is finally here. The extremely long server maintenance is over and you can jump into the world and get going with all the new content right now. This update, dubbed Buried Memories, contains a new set of main scenario quests, side stories, and chapters in Chronicles of a New Era. But wait, there’s more! The list could go on for ages as there’s a new raid, new trails, and a brand new area that includes unique gameplay.

There’s so much that we couldn’t possibly list everything without it taking all day, and we’re sure you’re eager to dive in. So, we’ve picked out the biggest changes that FFXIV 6.2 has brought to give you an overview of what to expect.

Island Sanctuary

This is a huge feature and might explain why this update has taken so long to come about. The Island Sanctuary area gives you almost complete freedom to slowly build your tropical paradise, gather resources, care for animals, and slowly grow your creative empire. There are very in-depth systems that chronicle what resources you need to gather, where you can find them, and so much more.

To start this, you must have finished the main scenario Endwalker quest and then talk to the Clueless Crier in Old Sharlayan. There is no required level for this, so you can get on it as soon as you’re finished with Endwalker.

New main scenario quests

You can now dive into nine new main scenario quests, most of which the developers are keeping a secret until you unlock them yourself. The first of these quests is called “In Search of Azdaja”, gained by talking to Varshahn at Radz-at-Han. You must have completed “A Satrap’s Duty” before you can unlock this, and have reached Level 90 as a Disciple of War or Magic.

Pandaemonium: Abyssos raid

This new raid offers unique rewards for players. Rather than offering gear straight away, this will give you tokens that you can then trade in for whatever gear you want. It should make the process of getting gear from raids a little more streamlined. The Savage version of this raid will be released on August 30, for those who have cleared the base version.

Chronicles of a New Era

Along with the main scenario quests, six more quests have come to the Chronicles of a New Era story. Once again, you’ll need to be Level 90 as a Disciple of War or Magic to play them and complete the previous Chronicles quest “Who Wards the Warders?”. Go and speak to Claudien in Labyrinthos to get it.

New mystery trials

Several new trials have been announced, but we’re not being told much about them yet. They’re tied to some of the new main scenario quests, so you’ll have to find out what they are and where to find them along your adventures. The one that has been revealed is a new Unreal trial called Containment Bay S1 T7 which sees you face an abominable creature that eight of you can charge off to fight.

You can check the full Final Fantasy 14 patch notes on the official FF14 website and see all the other things this massive update is bringing your way.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.