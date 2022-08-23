ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

MultiVersus Patch 1.01 buffs every Assassin

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQUIb_0hRoxi8w00

The developers of MultiVersus will bring the next playable character for the platform brawler, Morty, into the game with an update on Aug. 23, 2022. Patch 1.01 also includes a number of balance adjustments to make the battles more fun and fair for everybody.

MultiVersus Patch 1.01: Buff for Assassins

The Assassin class should be fast and deadly but withstand little damage – this is practically an omnipresent design principle in video games. In MultiVersus, the developers have therefore given the characters of this category a passive attribute that increases damage taken by 14%. The update reduces this penalty to just 5% for all Assassins.

The developers say that they are currently considering removing this passive completely. They view this as the first step in that direction, with the change acting as a test. “We don’t want to create an assassin-dominated meta,” they comment on the update.

Arya Stark, Finn the Human, and Harley Quinn will be the characters benefiting from this change.

MultiVersus Patch 1.01: Nerfs for Iron Giant and Velma

Iron Giant, who was still considered too ponderous at the beginning of the beta of MultiVersus, is currently a real terror. The developers, therefore, want to slow the robot rampage down a bit and have weakened some of Iron Giant’s attacks, giving them longer cooldowns, lowering their damage, or shrinking their range. Only the cannonball attack has become stronger: If you hit an enemy with it, it can be canceled, allowing you more control.

Velma is also penalized: her Education buff now reduces cooldowns by 50% instead of 75% over eight seconds.

Finn has received a buff on two attacks in addition to the reduced damage penalty for Assassins – compensating for previous debuffs to his backpack. The developer has also announced future buffs for Garnet and Taz in the full patch notes, which can be found here on the official site.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Video Game#Multiversus#Iron Giant
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy