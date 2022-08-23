MultiVersus Patch 1.01 buffs every Assassin

The developers of MultiVersus will bring the next playable character for the platform brawler, Morty, into the game with an update on Aug. 23, 2022. Patch 1.01 also includes a number of balance adjustments to make the battles more fun and fair for everybody.

MultiVersus Patch 1.01: Buff for Assassins

The Assassin class should be fast and deadly but withstand little damage – this is practically an omnipresent design principle in video games. In MultiVersus, the developers have therefore given the characters of this category a passive attribute that increases damage taken by 14%. The update reduces this penalty to just 5% for all Assassins.

The developers say that they are currently considering removing this passive completely. They view this as the first step in that direction, with the change acting as a test. “We don’t want to create an assassin-dominated meta,” they comment on the update.

Arya Stark, Finn the Human, and Harley Quinn will be the characters benefiting from this change.

MultiVersus Patch 1.01: Nerfs for Iron Giant and Velma

Iron Giant, who was still considered too ponderous at the beginning of the beta of MultiVersus, is currently a real terror. The developers, therefore, want to slow the robot rampage down a bit and have weakened some of Iron Giant’s attacks, giving them longer cooldowns, lowering their damage, or shrinking their range. Only the cannonball attack has become stronger: If you hit an enemy with it, it can be canceled, allowing you more control.

Velma is also penalized: her Education buff now reduces cooldowns by 50% instead of 75% over eight seconds.

Finn has received a buff on two attacks in addition to the reduced damage penalty for Assassins – compensating for previous debuffs to his backpack. The developer has also announced future buffs for Garnet and Taz in the full patch notes, which can be found here on the official site.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.